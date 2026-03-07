Swansea man gets lifetime animal ban in dog neglect case

A man from south Wales who failed to seek vet help for his dog has been banned from keeping animals for life after a prosecution by the RSPCA.

The animal charity investigated after members of the public reported that owner Andrew Matthews had verbally abused Lola, a tan and black crossbreed, at his home. Lola was found to be suffering with lameness in both her forelegs, with swelling to the ankle joint particularly prominent in her right limb. The owner admitted he had not taken the dog to a vets in the seven years he had kept her.

Matthews, of Heol Calfin, Ravenhill, Swansea, pleaded guilty to two offences under the Animal Welfare Act 2006 and appeared for sentencing at Swansea Magistrates’ Court on February 24.

As well as the disqualification, he received a 20-week prison sentence, which was suspended for 12 months, and he was ordered to undertake a year-long alcohol treatment programme and attend 15 Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (RAR) Days.

RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer (ARO) Paula Milton said in a statement that she found that Lola was not able to bear weight on her right front leg when she attended at the defendant’s home on July 4 last year with a police officer after neighbours raised the alarm when the defendant became aggressive towards the dog.

Matthews was heard making threats to kill the animal and witnesses said they heard a smacking sound which was followed by the cries of a dog.

Vet’s examination

The animal rescue officer noticed Lola had a “significant swelling” on the wrist of the right leg. The dog was seized and taken into the care of the RSPCA.

A vet who examined Lola said both her wrists were affected by degenerative joint disease. She also had multiple scars over her muzzle, elbow and wrists. X-rays showed there were bony changes around the dog’s right wrist joint which indicated an ongoing arthritis-related issue.

She was put on an extensive course of pain relief, but she was still unable to bear weight on the legs more than a month later and became lame after short walks.

A vet, who decided the kindest course of action was to put the dog to sleep, said: “Lola’s breed and age would normally make her a very active dog, but I felt if she was still unable to walk and exercise anywhere near normally while still on three different pain relief medications she would likely suffer ongoing pain and would be unlikely to be able to lead a normal life fulfilling her physical needs.”

The vet added: “The dog was in obvious pain such that a reasonable owner should have sought veterinary attention, which was separate to the possibility raised by witnesses that the owner may have been the cause of at least some of the dog’s pain.

“With the bony changes evident and remarked upon as moderate to marked by the specialist, these changes would have taken weeks to months to get to that stage at least with obvious lameness and pain for weeks at least, but likely longer.”

Remorse

In mitigation, the court heard the defendant struggled with alcoholism and was drunk at the time of the incident which alerted the police and RSPCA. He added he was remorseful.

Matthews was also ordered to pay court costs of £400.

Speaking after the sentencing, investigating officer, Inspector Gemma Cooper said: “Poor Lola’s lameness was obvious and was prolonged, but the defendant failed to get her seen by a vet. Owners have a responsibility under the Animal Welfare Act 2006 to provide prompt vet treatment for their pets.”