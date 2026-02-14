Swansea man guilty of murdering his own brother

Darren Steel, 41, from Morriston, Swansea, was found guilty of the murder of his sibling, Martin Steel, on Thursday, South Wales Police said.

The body of 48-year-old Martin Steel was found at an address on Hill View Crescent, Clase, shortly after 10.30am on May 20 2023.

The defendant was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 20 years in respect of the murder conviction and counts of GBH and ABH from his initial trial, the force said.

Detective Inspector Stuart Prendiville said: “This has been a long and complex investigation into an incident which has shocked the communities of Clase, Morriston and the wider community of Swansea. The impact on the family has been significant.

“Darren Steel committed the ultimate betrayal against his older brother and caused further distress by pleading not guilty and putting the family through the ordeal of not one, but two trials.

“Darren Steel is a violent and dangerous individual and the life sentence and minimum tariff of 20 years is wholly justified in this case.

“We are relieved with the outcome and glad that the court proceedings have now come to an end. Our thoughts are with the family.”