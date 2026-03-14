Swansea man jailed after sharing indecent videos online

A Swansea man has been jailed after admitting offences involving the possession and distribution of indecent images of children and animals.

Kyle Jones, 42, from Morriston, was sentenced to 28 months in prison after pleading guilty to multiple offences uncovered during an investigation by South Wales Police.

Jones first came to the attention of officers in 2023 after being linked to a Kik messaging account which had uploaded Category A indecent videos of children to the internet.

Following his arrest, Jones denied the offences during interview. However, a joint investigation by the South Wales Police Online Investigation Team (POLIT) and the force’s Digital Forensics Unit uncovered further evidence on devices linked to him.

Officers found more than 3,000 illegal images and videos of children and animals stored on devices attributed to Jones. A large number of the files were classified as Category A, the most serious category of indecent images involving children.

Jones later pleaded guilty to three counts of making an indecent photograph of a child, three counts of distributing an indecent photograph of a child, one count of possessing an extreme pornographic image of an animal, and one count of possessing a prohibited image of a child.

Detective Constable Thomas Connick of South Wales Police said the offences were serious and highlighted the harm caused by the circulation of such material.

“Kyle Jones possessed and distributed a significant number of indecent images of children and animals, and knew that what he was doing was unacceptable when he did so,” he said.

“Following a thorough investigation, Jones is now deservedly heading to prison.”

Distress

DC Connick added: “Jones’ actions were reprehensible and will have caused an immense amount of distress to his family and local community,” he added.

“It is worth remembering that offences involving such illegal images are not victimless. Individuals that access these images are creating and fuelling a demand that can only be met by the further abuse of vulnerable individuals.”