Swansea man jailed after violent attack on partner while on bail

A Swansea man has been jailed for a series of violent offences against his partner and a police officer, carried out while he was already on bail for a previous domestic assault on the same victim.

David Bradshaw, 34, of Birchgrove, was sentenced to 32 months in prison after admitting multiple offences, including inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent, assaulting an emergency worker, driving while disqualified, and aggravated vehicle-taking.

Swansea Crown Court heard that Bradshaw, a former amateur boxer, was first arrested on 22 August after drunkenly crashing his partner’s car in Sketty.

He had taken the vehicle without consent and was already banned from driving. The collision left him with a head injury requiring hospital treatment.

During his arrest, Bradshaw became aggressive and kicked a police officer in the head—an assault he later admitted.

But just over a week later, while still on bail, Bradshaw launched a second and more serious attack on his partner while intoxicated.

The court heard he threw a television at the woman before grabbing her, pulling out her hair extensions and repeatedly kicking her as she lay on the floor.

The victim had already suffered significant injuries at Bradshaw’s hands earlier in the year, including a broken jaw in a previous domestic assault for which he had been on remand.

Bradshaw initially denied some of the charges but later changed his pleas to guilty on all counts.

‘Bully’

Following sentencing, PC Adam Jones described Bradshaw as a “violent bully” whose actions left the victim fearing for her life.

“He is also highly insecure, with his latest assault coming after he falsely accused his partner of being unfaithful,” PC Jones said. “His violence clearly knows no bounds, as he showed by also attacking a police officer, but justice has again caught up with him.

“We hope the victim is able to move on with her life safe in the knowledge that David Bradshaw is behind bars.”