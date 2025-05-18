Swansea man jailed after years of sexual assaults against child victim

A 60-year-old man from Swansea has been jailed after he committed sexual assaults against a child over a number of years.

Peter Brock, from Ynysforgan, sexually assaulted the victim by touching and caused them to engage in sexual activity between the ages of 9 and 11 years old.

Brock then manipulated the child to ensure they didn’t tell anyone about the sexual touching.

However, years later, the victim had the courage to tell someone what happened.

Sexual touching

After pleading not guilty, Brock was found guilty of seven counts of sexual touching and inciting a child under the age of 13 to engage in sexual activity.

He has been sentenced to an extended 13 years in prison.

Brock is subject of a restraining order against the victim, and is subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO).

He will be on the sex offenders register for life.

Detective Constable Zowie Martin from South Wales Police said: “Peter Brock carried out a chilling pattern of behaviour against a defenceless child.

“To make matters worse, the child victim was left feeling like they were to blame for what Peter Brock did to them, due to the things he said to them in a bid to avoid any repercussions for his actions.

“We commend the bravery of the victim in having the courage to speak up, having lived with this awful experience for years. We hope that they will no longer have to live in fear of Peter Brock.”

