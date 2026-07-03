Swansea man jailed for 13 years for rape and voyeurism offences

Nation.Cymru staff

A Swansea man has been jailed for 13 years after being convicted of raping a woman and secretly recording a sexual act without her consent.

Tristan Williams, 22, from Swansea city centre, was found guilty of two counts of rape, assault by beating and voyeurism following offences committed on 11 September 2025.

Williams had denied all of the charges but was convicted following a trial.

The court imposed an extended sentence of 13 years’ imprisonment. He was also made the subject of a restraining order protecting the victim and will remain on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely under the Sexual Offences Act 2003.

At the time of the offences, Williams was already subject to a 12-month community order imposed on 5 June 2025. The new convictions placed him in breach of that order.

Detective Inspector Meirian Evans said: “This was a horrendous sexual attack carried out against the victim by a man with previous offences of great concern despite his young age.

“Tristan Williams is clearly a man who is very dangerous to women and was likely to offend again. This sentence should be seen as a message both to those sexual predators of the severe consequences for their actions, and to the victims of sexual crime who will see the full weight of the law come down upon a perpetrator.

“We commend the victim on her bravery in coming forward and hope that this sentence is a key factor in helping her move on with her life.”