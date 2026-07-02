Swansea man jailed for 16 years for child sexual offences

Nation.Cymru staff

A Swansea man has been jailed for 16 years after being convicted of sexually assaulting a child.

Ali Namjo, 36, of Clase, denied two counts of assault by penetration of a child and one count of common assault but was found guilty following a trial at Cardiff Crown Court in March.

The sentence comprises 15 years in custody followed by an extended one-year licence period.

Namjo will also remain on the sex offenders register for life.

In a victim impact statement, the girl’s mother described the devastating effect the offences had on her family.

She said her world “had been shattered into a million pieces” and that her daughter had gone from being a “bubbly, outgoing, confident little girl to an absolute shell of herself”.

Addressing Namjo directly, she added: “I will not let you even ruin a second more of our lives. Even though this will stay with us for the rest of our lives, I am still going to build a wonderful life for my children.”

Detective Constable Abbie Williams, of South Wales Police, said: “No sentence will take away the pain from the victims and their family.

“But I hope the substantial sentence imposed by the court will give them confidence to rebuild their lives and achieve great things.

“Thanks to their immense bravery, Namjo has been brought to justice.”