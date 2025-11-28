Swansea man jailed for 30 years for child sex offences

A man from Swansea has been handed an extended 30-year prison sentence after being found guilty of a number of child sex offences.

36-year-old Adam Davies, from Hafod, committed the offences against multiple victims over a period spanning many years.

In July 2023, one of his victims made an allegation that she was sexually assaulted by Davies when she was younger. The offences against this victim and a second girl took place over years and both were under 13 at the time of the abuse.

As part of the investigation into this allegation, Davies’s electronic devices were seized and Category A, B and C child sexual abuse images were located on his laptop.

In April 2025, a male victim also disclosed that he was sexually abused by Davies between the ages of 6-8.

Davies pleaded not guilty to a long list of offences, but was ultimately found guilty in court of:

Rape of a child under 13 (four counts)

Assault of a child under 13 by penetration (two counts)

Sexual assault of a child under 13 (seven counts)

Sexual assault (two counts)

Sexual activity with a child (one count)

Causing/inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity (two counts)

Possession of indecent photographs of a child – category A, B and C (three counts)

He has been handed a 30-year extended jail sentence of which 26 years will be spent in custody. He will serve a minimum of 18 years

Davies will also be a registered sex offender for life and is subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO).

‘Vile’

Detective Constable Stacey Jones said: “Adam Davies’s offending is some of the worst of its kind we have seen in Swansea. He disgustingly took advantage of multiple children to act out vile acts for his own depraved sexual pleasure.

“He is of an immeasurable danger to children, and the streets are far safer for young people now that he has been sent to prison for a hugely significant sentence. He showed no remorse and took no responsibility for what he has done.

“Adam Davies did not give one thought to how his offending would affect his victims’ lives, both mentally and physically. We pay tribute to the immense bravery of the victims who have come forward, and hope that they are now able to move on with their lives safe in the knowledge that Adam Davies cannot access them anymore.”