Swansea man jailed for historic child sex offences

Nation.Cymru staff

A man has been jailed for 16 years for a series of sexual offences against a child dating back more than three decades.

James Miller, 49, from Sandfields in Swansea, committed multiple offences against the same girl between 1993 and 2001.

He raped the victim when she was 12 and subjected her to indecent and sexual assaults on at least 10 occasions.

The victim reported the abuse to police in 2023.

Miller was convicted on September 10 of rape of a girl under 16, five counts of indecent assault on a girl under 14 and two counts of gross indecency with a girl under 14.

He has now been given a special custodial sentence comprising 16 years in prison and a further year on licence.

Miller must serve two-thirds of his prison sentence before he is eligible to be considered for release by the Parole Board.

He was also made subject to an indefinite restraining order preventing him from contacting the victim, a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and indefinite sex offender notification requirements.

Detective Constable Jacquetta Jones said: “James Miller’s crimes were horrendous and made his defenceless child victim’s life a living hell.

“Not only did his sexual abuse rob her of her childhood, it has also taken years of her adult life, and no doubt will be a trauma that the victim will carry with her for the rest of her life.

“We are immensely proud of the victim for showing the bravery to come forward, and now that James Miller is going to prison, we hope that in the future the burden caused to her by his actions can begin to alleviate.”

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