Swansea man jailed for historic child sexual abuse offences

A man has been jailed for more than nine years after being convicted of a series of child sexual abuse offences committed over a decade in the 1980s.

Nicholas Alexander Llewellyn Adams, 54, of Rhondda Street in Swansea, was found guilty of 10 non-recent offences following a trial. He was sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court on Friday, 20 March, to nine years and six months in prison.

The court heard that Adams subjected the victim to sustained abuse over a number of years, beginning when the child was under the age of 10.

The offences included repeated physical assaults and sexual abuse, which escalated over time and left the victim with both physical injuries and long-term psychological harm.

Jurors were told the victim had been too frightened to report the abuse at the time due to threats made by Adams.

In a victim impact statement read to the court, the survivor described the lasting impact of the abuse.

They said: “I will never know how different my life could have been if I hadn’t been subjected to the horrific sexual abuse I had to deal with as a child.

“When it first started, I was told not to tell anyone, or I would be in trouble. I knew what happened wasn’t normal, but I knew I couldn’t tell anyone.

“I am finally glad this stage is over and I can close this horrendous chapter in my life. I feel by attending court today this is the final chapter in my psychological trauma caused by that man in the dock.”

Adams was convicted of five counts of indecent assault on a boy under 14 and five counts of buggery with a boy under 16. The charges reflect the legal terminology in use at the time the offences were committed.

As part of his sentence, Adams was also made subject to a 10-year restraining order preventing contact with the victim, as well as a Sexual Harm Prevention Order lasting a decade.

Bravery

Christine Beaton, of Dyfed-Powys Police, said the case highlighted the importance of victims coming forward, even many years after offences have taken place.

She said: “The bravery shown by the survivor is truly inspiring. They have faced trauma that has stayed with them for almost their entire life and shown immense courage throughout.

“Crimes of this nature are truly horrible, and I hope that this result can offer a path for them to move forward.”