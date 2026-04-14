Swansea man jailed for rape and assault

A man from Swansea has been jailed for seven and a half years after being found guilty of rape and assault against the same victim.

Adam Ezalden, 30, from Waun Wen, was convicted of rape and assault occasioning actual bodily harm following a trial in March 2026. He was sentenced this week.

The offences took place in April 2024, when Ezalden subjected the victim to a violent attack after she made clear she did not consent.

During the assault, Ezalden punched and kicked the woman on a number of occasions. She was able to escape only after elbowing him in the face and taking the opportunity to run from the scene.

Detective Constable Carys Davies, who investigated the case, said: “This was a harrowing attack in which Adam Ezalden used his clear power over the victim to achieve sexual gratification, even using violence as he did so.

“He is clearly a danger to women and is therefore not welcome on the streets of Swansea.

“We hope that the victim is able to overcome her trauma suffered at the hands of Adam Ezalden, and commend her for her bravery in coming forward.”