Swansea man jailed for sexual offences against two young girls

Nation.Cymru staff

A man who sexually abused two girls under the age of 10 has been jailed for two years and six months.

Matthew Bailey, 37, from Bonymaen in Swansea, was investigated after one of his victims reported the abuse in 2023, around 20 years after it began.

Police subsequently identified a second victim who had also been sexually abused by Bailey.

He was found guilty of six offences: two counts of gross indecency with a girl under 16, two counts of engaging in non-penetrative sexual activity with a girl under 13, one count of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child under 13 and one count of causing a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity.

Detective Constable Stuart Alban said: “Matthew Bailey committed horrifying offences against two girls who were under the age of 10.

“At that age, the victims’ lives should have been about nothing other than going to school and playing with their friends. Matthew Bailey snatched those most innocent of years away from them.”

He praised the victims for coming forward and reporting the offences.

“This took immense courage for the victims to come forward and report Matthew Bailey’s offending to us,” he said.

“We thank and acknowledge them for doing so, and hope that they can finally feel free of the weight and burden that this has had upon them for so long, knowing that this dangerous man is behind bars.”

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