Swansea men jailed after intimidating family with samurai sword

Two men from Swansea have been jailed after driving dangerously and then threatening a young family and brandishing a samurai sword when challenged.

29-year-old Stephen Harris, from Uplands, and 27-year-old Lathan Gray, from Bonymaen, were in a Citroen Xsara Picasso on Llangyfelach Road, Treboeth, driven by Harris at around 6:20pm on Sunday April 20.

The vehicle was doing wheel spins and handbrake turns in the middle of a busy main road.

Following a near-collision, a member of public challenged the pair, who then proceeded to follow the challenger’s vehicle, with his partner and seven-year-old son inside, in a threatening and intimidating manner.

Blade

Once the victim stopped at the nearby Texaco garage, Harris then stopped his vehicle to block the exit.

Gray then exited the vehicle and made further threatening advances towards the victim, including lifting his jumper to show the long handle of the blade tucked into his trousers.

The vehicle also had a false registration plate and was uninsured. Harris was already disqualified from driving until 2029.

Officers located the vehicle a short distance away from the incident, and a further kitchen knife was found within the vehicle when searched, as was a hammer.

Both were charged and remanded and pleaded guilty the following morning.

‘Disgraceful’

Lathan Gray has been sentenced to 48 weeks in prison. Stephen Harris has been sentenced to 26 weeks in prison.

Detective Inspector Danielle Thorne said: “Stephen Harris and Lathan Gray are two men who believe that the law does not apply to them.

“Their intimidating behaviour, particularly towards a family with a young child, was totally disgraceful.

“We hope that they both take their time in prison to think better of this kind of thuggish behaviour.”

