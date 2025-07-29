Swansea rapist handed extended jail sentence

A man from Swansea has been jailed after he pleaded guilty to three counts of rape and other offences involving four female victims.

28-year-old Jamil Ahmed, from Clydach, raped one of the victims after making threats of violence is she had not complied with his demands.

Ahmed changed his plea for one count each of rape and controlling and coercive behaviour from not guilty to guilty in July. In total he pleaded guilty to three counts of rape, three counts of controlling/coercive behaviour and one count of harassment, putting his victim in fear of violence.

He has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, with an extension period of eight years, to run concurrently.

Terror

Detective Constable Judith Williams from South Wales Police said: “Jamil Ahmed filled his victims with terror through his violent outbursts and threats which left them feeling like they had no option but to go along with his predatory demands.

“This was not something which happened on just one occasion. This was a prolonged pattern of behaviour, and that has played a huge part in achieving the extended sentence with which he has been served today.

“We applaud the victims for their bravery in coming forward, and hope they can begin to move on with their lives now that Jamil Ahmed will no longer be a part of them.

“To anyone else suffering, or who has been the victim of a sexual offence: please report it. Our team of specially-trained officers will be able to support you.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

