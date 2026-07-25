Swansea rapist jailed for 17 years

Nation.Cymru staff

A Swansea man has been jailed for 17 years after carrying out a prolonged attack on a woman he had met for the first time that evening.

Jamie Rawson, 56, of Swansea city centre, was convicted of rape, false imprisonment, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and intentional strangulation following the attack on February 8, 2025.

Rawson denied all the charges but was found guilty after a trial.

He was sentenced to 12 years in prison, with a five-year extended licence period, making a total sentence of 17 years.

Following the sentencing, Detective Constable Rebecca Monks praised the victim for her courage throughout the investigation.

She said: “I would like to thank the victim in this case for her immense bravery throughout the process of the investigation. Because of her, we have been able to convict a man who is clearly a threat to women and the wider public. I can only hope this helps her to move on from this in a more positive way and gain some form of closure.

“During the trial, Jamie Rawson did not show any remorse for his actions and showed utter disregard for the welfare of the victim despite the horrific injuries he inflicted upon her.”

She also encouraged anyone who has experienced a sexual offence to come forward.

“If you are the victim of a sexual offence, we urge you to report it to the police as soon as possible. You will be supported, and officers will treat all reports with sensitivity and professionalism.”

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