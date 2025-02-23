Swansea University announces London expansion

Swansea University is set to deliver flexible degree programmes in London from September 2025 as part of a long-term plan to target other English locations.

Swansea University and QA Higher Education have announced a new partnership to bring the University’s world-class courses to London from September 2025.

The September launch in London is the start of a long-term strategic partnership to deliver a range of Swansea University programmes across QA Higher Education campuses in major metropolitan centres of England.

Innovation in course delivery via QA Higher Education’s flexible delivery modes such as evening and weekend timetables, and blended learning, will create new opportunities for UK students who are increasingly juggling work or other commitments.

QA Higher Education’s CEO Simon Nelson said: “We are seeing considerable growth in demand from students who are seeking more flexible ways to study.

“Swansea University’s academic excellence combined with QA Higher Education’s innovative approach to course delivery will open doors to top-tier education that is both accessible and flexible.”

Growth

Labour market data analysed by QA Higher Education’s Market Insights division indicates a 9.2% growth in computer science jobs in London by 2033, against a national average of 6%.

In the 2021 Research Excellence Framework (REF), 100% of Swansea University’s Computer Science Department’s research impact was rated as world-leading and internationally excellent, demonstrating their commitment to real world impact in everything they do.

Aligning Swansea University’s recognised expertise in computer science with local economic demands, the partnership will launch with the University’s MSc Computer Science course, targeted to the London market.

Simon Nelson noted: “By partnering with Swansea University to deliver this course, we will tap into new UK student markets that will extend both their recruitment and the profile of their brand.”

“Evolution”

From January 2026, QA Higher Education and Swansea University plan to introduce more courses from the School of Mathematics and Computer Science alongside the School of Management and other subject areas.

Swansea University’s Pro-Vice-Chancellor for International Engagement, Professor Judith Lamie said: “We are delighted to embark on this new venture with QA Higher Education which heralds our commitment to expanding the reach of Swansea University’s exceptional programmes to open new doors for students and create opportunities for growth and innovation.

“This initiative also marks a significant milestone in our evolution by extending our impact to new regions within the UK and international markets and we look forward to the positive changes and successes this collaboration will bring.”

