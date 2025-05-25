Swansea University-led project could transform blood clot treatment

Researchers from Swansea University are developing a cutting-edge blood test that measures clot formation and breakdown from a single sample, which has the potential to improve patient treatment and reduce pressure on the NHS.

Led by Professor Karl Hawkins, alongside colleagues from Swansea University and NHS clinicians, this new £1.2M project is being funded by the UKRI Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC).

Using rheology—the study of how materials flow and deform—the team is investigating how blood clots respond to stress, an innovative approach that led to the discovery of a key biomarker, paving the way for a next-generation blood test.

The test measures the changes in rheology during the clotting process to accurately track a clot’s lifespan—from formation to breakdown—at a level of insight that current methods cannot achieve.

Treatment

Professor Hawkins 0f Swansea University Medical School said: “By developing advanced rheometric techniques to analyse blood clot behaviour, we can now help create and assess new treatments in a way no other test can, opening the door to better treatment strategies.”

By applying microfluidic technology, researchers can track clot breakdown in real time across vessels of different sizes, offering critical insights for safer, more effective treatments.

Dr Francesco Del Giudice, Associate Professor in the Department of Chemical Engineering and Head of the Rheological Microfluidic Laboratory, part of the Complex Fluids Research Group at Swansea University, said: “Microfluidics provide unparalleled insights into clot breakdown processes, offering a comprehensive analysis with real-world clinical applications.”

Dr Daniel Curtis, Associate Professor in the Department of Chemical Engineering and Lead of the Advanced Rheometry Laboratory, part of the Complex Fluids Research Group at Swansea University, added: “This project is a really exciting opportunity to develop new rheometric techniques that will not only support healthcare research but also change the way we study other materials that evolve over time.

“It’s also fantastic to be collaborating with the team at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) once again, who will be working with us to refine techniques for monitoring how blood clots and other time-dependent materials form and break down.”

Research

The project is part of an £80 million UKRI (EPSRC) initiative aimed at boosting fundamental research and discovery science, paving the way for clinical applications that could directly improve patient care.

Blood clot-related conditions, including strokes, heart attacks, and deep vein thrombosis, are a major cause of death and disability worldwide, with thousands of hospital admissions each year.

Dr Suresh Pillai, Senior Lecturer in Emergency Medicine at Swansea University and Honorary Consultant in Emergency Medicine and Intensive Care Medicine at Morriston Hospital, Swansea Bay University Health Board, said: “Blood clot-associated diseases are causing an increasingly significant burden on the NHS.

“Treatments for these conditions are evolving, but some current treatments carry a risk of complications, such as bleeding. Therefore, there is an urgent need to develop accurate tests to assess patient responses to new therapeutic interventions.”

Professor Owen Guy, Head of Swansea University’s Department of Chemistry, added: “This is a fantastic example of how Swansea’s multidisciplinary and internationally collaborative research approach is contributing to novel clot-related technology. The project is targeted towards providing future health impact for NHS patients.”