Swansea woman punched stranger in face

A woman from Swansea has been jailed after punching a stranger in the face while under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

36-year-old Katie Kelshaw, from Swansea city centre, approached a member of the public, who was a stranger to her, in Swansea city centre during the afternoon of Saturday July 27 before punching him in the face.

While being arrested a short time later, Kelshaw further assaulted three police officers, including spitting at one.

Plea

Kelshaw changed her plea to the offences from not guilty to guilty on August 11.

She has been sentenced to four months in prison and must pay £100 compensation to the victim.

Sergeant Rachael Draisey said: “Katie Kelshaw is just another example of the negative impact that alcohol and drugs can do to people.

“Her actions were completely unacceptable, and the drink and drugs are not an excuse.

“Nobody should be fearful of being attacked by someone like Katie Kelshaw while they are just trying to enjoy their visit to the city centre.

“She has now rightly been jailed.”

