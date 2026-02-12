Swap screens for history: Perfect half-term days out in Wales

Adam Johannes

Families looking for ways to keep children busy this February half term are being encouraged to swap screens for castles, abbeys and ancient ruins, as Cadw highlights its historic sites as affordable days out during the school holidays.

The Welsh heritage organisation, which cares for over 130 historic locations across Wales, says its sites offer a mix of history, fresh air and family-friendly activities at a time when many households are looking for low-cost ways to keep children entertained.

Visitors can bring their own picnics to keep costs down, while booking online in advance can help secure discounted entry.

Cadw offers something for everyone, from action-packed adventures for younger visitors to scenic winter walks for couples and history lovers. New figures from Cadw’s Peak Season Visitor Survey 2025 show more than 85 per cent of visitors rated their experience as good, with almost two in five saying their visit was better than expected.

Despite this, many families remain unaware of the range of activities available at sites, particularly during school holidays and outside the summer months.

Among the most popular attractions are Raglan Castle, often described as the grandest castle ever built by Welshmen, and Beaumaris Castle on Anglesey, an immense fortress where knights and kings once stood.

For those seeking a quieter day out, the romantic ruins of Tintern Abbey and Valle Crucis Abbey offer dramatic views and a peaceful atmosphere, making them the ideal Valentine’s Day getaway for couple.

History

History enthusiasts are also being encouraged to use the half-term break to brush up on Welsh heritage. Caerphilly Castle has recently undergone a medieval makeover, with new interpretation allowing visitors to step inside the Great Hall and Inner East Gatehouse and experience how the site may have looked in the 13th century.

Further north, Castell Caernarfon stands as one of Wales’ defining historic places, a fortress heavy with history and meaning, and among the most imposing and best-preserved castles in the country.

It’s a little known fact, but Wales boasts more castles per square mile than any other country in Europe, a legacy of a turbulent past.

Cadw’s sites bring centuries of Welsh history to life, from ancient prehistoric settlements to the landmarks of the industrial age, giving visitors the chance to step straight into the past and explore how Wales has changed through the ages.

Families looking for something more hands-on can head to the Caerleon Roman Baths, where a daily Guessing Game Trail invites visitors to sniff, touch and explore their way around a real Roman bathhouse, helping bring history to life for younger visitors.

Cadw also says winter can be one of the best times to visit, with sites such as Chepstow Castle and Castell Cricieth offering striking views without the peak-season crowds, allowing visitors to explore at a more relaxed pace.

For those planning multiple visits, Cadw membership offers unlimited entry to sites across Wales, along with discounts at gift shops and partner attractions, while children go free when accompanied by an adult member.

Further details on half-term events, opening times and memberships can be found on the Cadw website.