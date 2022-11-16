Swastika sprayed on Welsh war memorial on Remembrance Sunday

Police are investigating after a swastika was daubed on a Welsh war memorial on Remembrance Sunday.

The Nazi graffiti was found sprayed on the Hawkesbury War Memorial in Buckley, Flintshire, by a local councillor.

Buckley councillor David Ellis shared the picture on social media, saying: “I post this with a very heavy heart as I was the project lead on the restoration of the Hawkesbury War Memorial.

“Last night the memorial was desecrated with a nazi slogan this is the ultimate mark of disrespect to those who gave everything. There is CCTV around the area, and it will be checked by the police.”

The memorial has since been cleaned, Cllr Ellis said.

“A big thank you to Steve Blackwell of Blackwell Memorials for his help and assistance in removing the nazi slogan and Mark Edwards of Streetscene for his quick action.”

North Wales Police said: “Shortly after 11.30pm on Sunday, 13 November, we received a report of a hate related incident at Hawkesbury Memorial Garden on Mill Lane, Buckley.

“Officers attended the scene where it was reported a neo-Nazi flag had been placed at the foot of the cenotaph, which had also been vandalised with black spray paint in the shape of a swastika.”

Inspector Iwan Jones said: “This was a distressing and distasteful hate crime on such an emotive weekend, and we will do all we can to identify those responsible.

“Our enquiries into this incident are being prioritised and I would ask anyone with information that could assist with our investigation to get in touch via the website, or by calling 101, using reference 22000834075.”

Nazi graffiti

The incident follows similar one in south Wales where racist Nazi graffiti was painted over a mural honouring Port Talbot’s Caribbean community.

South Wales Police arrested two teenage boys on suspicion of racially and religiously aggravated criminal damage following that incident.

