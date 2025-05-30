Sweet dog still looking for home after nearly 250 days in RSPCA care

A two-year-old black-and-white Lurcher crossbreed who was severely emaciated when she first came into RSPCA care in October last year is still looking for a home almost eight months later.

Bella was skin and bone when she was rescued alongside other dogs, but after being cared for at the charity’s Newport Animal Centre since November, she has gone from strength to strength – and now this sweet, sensitive girl is finally ready to meet her new owners.

Bella is very food-motivated, which makes building a bond and continuing her training a joy for someone who will be patient and kind with her.

After a tough start in life, Bella is looking for a calm and understanding home. She can be easily spooked and needs a quiet, adult-only environment where she can feel safe and build trust. She can be a bit nervous at first, but once she feels secure and you win her trust and gentle and loyal nature shines through.

“So much love to give”

Hayley Moorey, Behaviourist at Newport Animal Centre said: “Bella hasn’t had an easy start in life, but we know in the right home she will thrive.

“She is so sweet and has so much love to give, and with the right family she will be a loving and devoted companion.

“Bella can be a little shy at first but is super affectionate with people she knows – once she knows you, she loves to snuggle in and she loves a sofa. She loves to chill out with us in reception when it’s quiet and run around with toys, throwing them up into the air.

“She is super clever and loves to use her nose – she’s a great tracker. She has a natural gift for it, so would be great for people who enjoy practising tracking or scent work.”

“Overlooked”

Bella likes her space and would prefer to be the only pet in the household. She wears a muzzle as part of ongoing training and likes to explore the world at her own pace – meaning off-lead runs in a secure, enclosed field or paddock will be best for her, so she can enjoy herself safely.

Hayley added: “She really is a lovely girl and it breaks our hearts that she has been overlooked until now – but we know her perfect home is out there somewhere.”

Prospective adopters can contact RSPCA Newport Animal Centre on 0300 123 0744 or email [email protected] for more information.

Prospective adopters can contact RSPCA Newport Animal Centre on 0300 123 0744 or email [email protected] for more information.

