Swimmers report illness after bathing in Welsh waters
Nation.Cymru Staff
Reported illnesses after swimming in Welsh waters appear to have fallen dramatically this summer, but campaigners say the figures still highlight concerns over sewage pollution.
Notably, of the 29 total sickness reports submitted to Surfers Against Sewage so far in 2026, around 30% have come from bathing waters rated ‘Excellent’ or ‘Good’.
The environmental and marine conservation charity allows people to self report after swimming in the UK’s bathing waters through their site, with data used to support their work with researchers and public health professionals.
With the data gathered, they aim to “better understand the health impacts of polluted water, strengthen the evidence base, and inform future campaigning and policy.”
According to the charity’s data, 29 people have reported becoming ill after using Welsh waters so far this year, with gastroenteritis accounting for 24 of the cases, and the remaining cases including ear, nose and throat infections, respiratory and skin infections, and one viral illness, resulting in 36 total days taken off work.
The River Usk — which is not an officially designated bathing water but failed in other water quality targets in 88% of its water bodies — has recorded the highest number of reports at 14, followed by Aberafan and Rest Bay, both rated ‘Excellent’.
Of the 114 beaches monitored by Natural Resources Wales, 98% achieved the “baseline environmental standards”. According to the regulator, designated bathing waters are tested at least eight times between May and September.
They note that the No. 1 cause of pollution in bathing waters is pollution from sewage, followed by run off from farmland, animals and birds on or near beaches, drainage from populated areas, and domestic sewage.
Since recording began in 2019, 811 people have reported sickness in waters managed by Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water, resulting in 1,998 days off work.
Rest bay in Porthcawl, typically renowned for its excellent water quality, has the highest total reports at 63, followed by Caswell Bay at 50, and Ogmore by Sea at 33.
However, the figures suggest reports could be lower than last year. While 2026 data only covers part of the year, Surfers Against Sewage has received 29 reports relating to Welsh waters so far, compared with 202 reports across the whole of 2025.
Jo Morley, head of campaigns at SAS, told the Daily Mail in response to the UK-wide data: “Thousands of water users are reporting this to us, and this is likely just the tip of the iceberg. From gastroenteritis and ear infections, to weeks off work and hospitalisations. This is a public health crisis.
“We know that sewage is pouring into our waters, even during this summer’s exceptionally dry weather, and it’s totally unacceptable that people are getting ill in any case, especially after using bathing waters rated as ‘excellent’.
“There is no official Government data, and no legal protections for people using the water. This is symptomatic of a totally broken system that has put profits first for too long, allowing polluters to cash in whilst dumping sewage without punishment, and this has to change.”
The Surfers Against Sewage Sickness Data is available here.
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It’s a nasty scandal that not for profit dwr Cymru can pay its directors huge salaries for leaving our beautiful beaches polluted with sewage.
The Water Board were always a cut above the rest…
It is not true that “there is no official Government data”. In Wales there are 114 designated bathing waters in Wales. In 2026 each one is tested at least 8 times by NRW, immediately before and throughout the season from 1st May to 30th September. The data is here. https://naturalresources.wales/guidance-and-advice/environmental-topics/water-management-and-quality/water-quality/bathing-water-quality/?lang=en Just because a surfer turns up at Newgale and gets a gummy tummy after a few beers and a curry does not mean it’s always the fault of Dwr Cymru or the farmers. The most significant cause of sewage overflow at specific locations is the tourist surge, and that includes… Read more »
Last year Dwr cmyru released raw sewage into our waterways for 813,460 hours ,that is not acceptable
Perhaps we should go back to burying our body waste next to the rhubarb in the garden!! It made the rhubarb grow the size of trees.
Maybe just the treat the sewage before dumping it.
Maybe they should look into sewage pollution from run off via animal agriculture. This pollution is not monitored nearly as much as it should be
NRW have array of monitor locations are sited on the Wye, Teifi, Cleddau and Ogmore. The automated sample stations monitor water level, flow, temperature, conductivity, dissolved oxygen, pH, turbidity, total algae (including chlorophyll) and nitrate.
https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/98b26568c38f48c797ddc9a198dea7d0/
The sample tests are done every 15mins. Do you suggest that this need change?
N0 5h1t