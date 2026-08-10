Swimmers report illness after bathing in Welsh waters

Nation.Cymru Staff

Reported illnesses after swimming in Welsh waters appear to have fallen dramatically this summer, but campaigners say the figures still highlight concerns over sewage pollution.

Notably, of the 29 total sickness reports submitted to Surfers Against Sewage so far in 2026, around 30% have come from bathing waters rated ‘Excellent’ or ‘Good’.

The environmental and marine conservation charity allows people to self report after swimming in the UK’s bathing waters through their site, with data used to support their work with researchers and public health professionals.

With the data gathered, they aim to “better understand the health impacts of polluted water, strengthen the evidence base, and inform future campaigning and policy.”

According to the charity’s data, 29 people have reported becoming ill after using Welsh waters so far this year, with gastroenteritis accounting for 24 of the cases, and the remaining cases including ear, nose and throat infections, respiratory and skin infections, and one viral illness, resulting in 36 total days taken off work.

The River Usk — which is not an officially designated bathing water but failed in other water quality targets in 88% of its water bodies — has recorded the highest number of reports at 14, followed by Aberafan and Rest Bay, both rated ‘Excellent’.

Of the 114 beaches monitored by Natural Resources Wales, 98% achieved the “baseline environmental standards”. According to the regulator, designated bathing waters are tested at least eight times between May and September.

They note that the No. 1 cause of pollution in bathing waters is pollution from sewage, followed by run off from farmland, animals and birds on or near beaches, drainage from populated areas, and domestic sewage.

Since recording began in 2019, 811 people have reported sickness in waters managed by Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water, resulting in 1,998 days off work.

Rest bay in Porthcawl, typically renowned for its excellent water quality, has the highest total reports at 63, followed by Caswell Bay at 50, and Ogmore by Sea at 33.

However, the figures suggest reports could be lower than last year. While 2026 data only covers part of the year, Surfers Against Sewage has received 29 reports relating to Welsh waters so far, compared with 202 reports across the whole of 2025.

Jo Morley, head of campaigns at SAS, told the Daily Mail in response to the UK-wide data: “Thousands of water users are reporting this to us, and this is likely just the tip of the iceberg. From gastroenteritis and ear infections, to weeks off work and hospitalisations. This is a public health crisis.

“We know that sewage is pouring into our waters, even during this summer’s exceptionally dry weather, and it’s totally unacceptable that people are getting ill in any case, especially after using bathing waters rated as ‘excellent’.

“There is no official Government data, and no legal protections for people using the water. This is symptomatic of a totally broken system that has put profits first for too long, allowing polluters to cash in whilst dumping sewage without punishment, and this has to change.”

The Surfers Against Sewage Sickness Data is available here.

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