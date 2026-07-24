Swimming lessons to be guaranteed for primary school pupils across Wales

Nation.Cymru staff

Every primary school pupil in Wales will be guaranteed swimming and water safety lessons under a new national programme beginning this September.

The Welsh Government has committed £2 million this year to launch Nofio Ysgol, which will provide a minimum of 20 swimming lessons a year for pupils in Years 4 and 5 as part of a phased rollout across the country.

The scheme will begin in up to nine local authority areas during the 2026-27 academic year before expanding to all 22 councils by 2028-29.

The lessons will focus on water confidence, self-rescue techniques and basic swimming ability, alongside classroom sessions covering water safety and the dangers of open water.

The funding is intended to help schools overcome barriers to providing swimming lessons, including transport costs and access to suitable facilities.

Figures from Swim Wales show around 66,000 primary school children took part in school swimming lessons during the 2024-25 academic year, despite around 182,000 being eligible. Around 26,000 pupils reached the Nofio Ysgol Gold Award, the expected standard of water safety competence.

Announcing the programme at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth said the initiative fulfilled one of the Welsh Government’s commitments for its first 100 days in office.

He said: “The fact that there are 21 Welsh swimmers competing at this year’s Commonwealth Games is a real testament to the breadth of talent in our national team.

“But not everyone needs to reach the level of our elite athletes. Swimming is an important life skill which helps children stay safe and builds their confidence in and around water.

“Beginning the roll-out of this programme is one of this government’s first 100 day commitments. I’m really pleased that children will begin to benefit from September and I look forward to the programme reaching every school in Wales by 2028.”

Ahead of World Drowning Prevention Day on 25 July, Cabinet Secretary for Culture and Sport Heledd Fychan said the programme was about more than teaching children to swim.

“This programme is about more than swimming. It is about building confidence, keeping children safe around water, and giving every pupil in Wales a foundation for an active, healthy life,” she said.

“Every child in Wales deserves the chance to learn to swim, regardless of where they grow up. What’s more, they may take the plunge into an activity that brings many people joy and is great for your long-term health and wellbeing.”

Swim Wales, which will manage and deliver the programme, said the scheme would improve both safety and participation in sport.

‘Landmark moment’

Chief executive Fergus Feeney said: “Today marks a landmark moment for aquatics and education in Wales.

“We are incredibly proud to partner with the Welsh Government to manage and deliver this vital national programme through our well-established links with all 22 local authorities.

“Swimming is a foundational skill that unlocks a lifetime of health benefits and safety awareness.”

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