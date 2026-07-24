Swimming pool set to reopen after major refurbishment

Nation.Cymru Staff

A swimming pool that has been closed since the Covid pandemic is set to reopen next week following a major redevelopment.

The 25-metre pool at Pentwyn Leisure Centre in Cardiff will welcome swimmers again from Monday, 27 July, more than five years after it closed.

The reopening comes a week later than originally planned after Cardiff Council said an extended sign-off process was needed because of certification and insurance issues linked to the integration of new and existing building systems.

The refurbished pool features adjustable moving floors, allowing the water depth to be altered to improve accessibility and support a range of swimming activities. A new waterslide and family play area have also been installed.

Cardiff Council said the reopening marks a significant milestone in the wider transformation of the leisure centre.

Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Tourism, Cllr Jennifer Burke, said: “Reopening the swimming pool at Pentwyn Leisure Centre fulfils a longstanding commitment to the community and reflects a significant investment in local facilities at a time when many local authorities across the UK have had to make difficult decisions about leisure provision.”

She added: “We recognise that residents have had to wait for this facility to return, and we appreciate their patience while the work has been completed.”

Further improvements are continuing, including new village-style changing facilities, a redesigned reception area and a larger gym being created by leisure operator GLL. The existing gym will be converted into a dedicated fitness studio for classes including yoga, Pilates and Zumba.

The redevelopment also includes rooftop solar panels, battery storage and other energy-efficiency measures aimed at reducing the centre’s running costs.

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