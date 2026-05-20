Swinney to be sworn in as First Minister and appoint Cabinet

John Swinney will be sworn in again as Scotland’s First Minister on Wednesday before he appoints his top team.

The SNP leader was elected as First Minister for the second time on Tuesday after his party won 58 seats at this month’s election.

He told MSPs he was “determined to get on with the job” in Holyrood as he shook the hands of fellow party leaders following a series of votes, despite no other candidate looking likely to win the backing of a majority of MSPs.

“The people have again returned a pro-independence majority to this Parliament, the largest ever elected,” Mr Swinney told Holyrood.

“They have said with a resounding voice that decisions about Scotland’s future should be taken here in Scotland, and I will ensure that the people have the right to decide on their own future.”

After he is sworn in at the Court of Session by the Lord President, Mr Swinney will set about filling gaps in his Cabinet filled by the retirement of a number of key ministers, including former deputy first minister Kate Forbes and finance secretary Shona Robison.

Culture secretary Angus Robertson lost his seat in Edinburgh to the Scottish Greens and was not returned to Holyrood, so will need to be replaced.

It is also likely he will look to bring in fresh talent from the SNP benches to the Cabinet room, including former MPs Stephen Flynn – who was the party’s Westminster leader until he won his Scottish Parliament seat – Stephen Gethins and Alison Thewliss.

Appointments are expected to be made starting in the early afternoon on Wednesday, with ministers due to face a confirmatory vote in Holyrood on Thursday.