Swiss firm to expand manufacturing operations in Wales

A Swiss electronics manufacturer is set to significantly expand its operations in Newport after securing a major new contract with a global aerospace and defence company.

Cicor Group has signed a five-year strategic supply agreement with an unnamed technology leader in the sector and will transfer a substantial share of production work to its facility in Rogerstone.

The company said the deal will boost its turnover by a “mid-range double-digit million-pound” amount and further consolidate its position in the European aerospace and defence market.

The move will markedly increase the volume of aerospace work carried out at the Newport site — rising from around 5% of total output to 25% — and will create new skilled jobs, with further growth expected as production ramps up.

Welsh ministers have welcomed the investment ahead of next week’s international Investment Summit at ICC Wales.

Economy, Energy and Planning Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Evans met Cicor representatives during the DSEI UK defence and security exhibition in London earlier this month.

Ms Evans said the expansion demonstrated the strength of Wales’s advanced manufacturing and defence capabilities.

“Cicor’s expansion in Newport is exactly the sort of inward investment we are looking to attract,” she said.

“Wales is a dynamic and future-focused nation and we are committed to working with businesses to create the right conditions for growth, investment and job creation.

“We boast world-class capabilities in the defence and aerospace sectors, and Cicor’s expansion will provide further well-paid jobs for skilled professionals in this high-tech industry.”

Printed circuit boards

Cicor, which specialises in electronic manufacturing services and printed circuit board technologies, employs thousands of people across Europe and Asia. Its Newport site is one of its key UK locations, supplying components to sectors including defence, aerospace, industrial automation and medical technology.

Lee Harrhy, Head of Operations at Cicor Newport, said the contract would have an immediate positive impact on the site.

“This investment brings with it new technology and new jobs,” he said.

“It will increase the aerospace and defence manufacturing operation here at Newport and strengthens Cicor’s position as a leading pan-European manufacturer for the sector.”

The identity of Cicor’s new aerospace customer has not been disclosed for commercial reasons, but the company said the project involves high-reliability technology used in global defence applications.