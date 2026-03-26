Sycamore Gap tree planted in Wales at former home of WWI hero and poet

Dale Spridgeon, Local Democracy Reporter

A sapling grown from the felled Sycamore Gap tree has been planted at a site of major cultural significance in north Wales.

The planting took place at Yr Ysgwrn, the home of First World War poet Hedd Wyn in Eryri, linking the legacy of the famous Northumberland tree with one of Wales’ most gifted Welsh language poets.

The original Sycamore Gap tree stood for more than 150 years beside Hadrian’s Wall and became one of the most photographed natural landmarks in the UK before it was cut down in an act of vandalism in September 2023.

Its destruction prompted widespread public anger and mourning across the country.

Saplings grown from the tree are now being planted across the UK’s 15 national parks, including Eryri, as part of efforts to preserve its legacy.

The tree was planted during a special ceremony on Wednesday, March 25, just one of those planned across England, Scotland and Wales in the coming weeks.

The planting also coincided with several ongoing events and activities marking the 75th anniversary of Eryri’s national park, a birthday shared with others including the Peak District, Lake District and Dartmoor national parks.

Each sapling was taken from a cutting from the original tree, grafted and cultivated as part of efforts to ensure the tree’s story continues to grow in landscapes cared for by national park teams, and in areas working with local communities, partners, farmers and landowners.

“While the original tree cannot be replaced, these plantings will ensure its legacy continues for generations to come,” said Eryri National Park Authority [ENPA] vice chair Ifor Glyn Lloyd.

He planted the tree at Yr Ysgwrn, during a ceremony watched and aided by ENPA’s chair Edgar Wyn Owen, its tree officer Rhydian Roberts and authority member Elfed Roberts.

He said: “It is appropriate for it to be be here, there are lots of Sycamores growing in this area and we are confident the soil here means it will do well.

“People will be able to come see it is in an open, accessible location, planting it here is ideal.

“Visitors and school children who come to this very important Welsh cultural and linguistic site, the former home of Hedd Wyn, will get to see it in this beautiful, peaceful place.

“We are turning what was a very negative event into a positive one, people will see it grow over the years and it will help keep the story of the iconic Sycamore Gap tree alive.”

Chair Edgar Wyn Owen said: “We really hope people, including the school children who come here, will come and visit it as it grows over the years and that they enjoy it, whilst visiting this beautiful and very important place Yr Ysgwrn.”

The first planting took place in Northumberland National Park, the home to the original Sycamore Gap tree, and the next have followed in Eryri National Park, Loch Lomond & The Trossachs National Park, reflecting the shared legacy across all three nations.

Jonathan Cawley, chief executive of Eryri National Park, said: “As Eryri marks 75 years as a national park, it feels particularly meaningful to plant a cutting from such an iconic tree.

“It is a reminder that conservation is always about the future and the landscapes we leave for the next generation.

“Planting it at Yr Ysgwrn, a culturally important centre, is particularly poignant, as it serves not only as a symbol of reflection but also of renewal and the enduring connection between people and place”.