Synagogue killer rang 999 pledging Islamic State allegiance during attack

Synagogue killer Jihad Al-Shamie rang 999 during his deadly attack pledging allegiance to the so-called Islamic State terror group, police have said.

The 35-year-old made the call claiming responsibility for the attack after driving at worshippers in his car outside Heaton Park Hebrew Synagogue in Crumpsall, Manchester, last Thursday morning as Jewish worshippers attended for the holy day of Yom Kippur.

He then attacked others with a knife and tried to storm the synagogue, wearing a fake suicide belt.

Father-of-three Melvin Cravitz, 66, was killed, along with Adrian Daulby, 53, believed to have been inadvertently shot by police as he ran to block the synagogue doors to stop Al-Shamie getting inside to continue his knife rampage.

999 call

Counter-terror police believe that Al-Shamie, a Syrian-born UK citizen, was influenced by extremist Islamist ideology.

Updating media on Wednesday on the ongoing police investigation, head of Counter Terrorism Policing North West (CTPNW), Assistant Chief Constable Rob Potts, said: “Minutes after the first call was made to GMP and as firearms officers were making their way to the scene, Al Shamie called 999 claiming responsibility for the attack.

“He also pledged allegiance to Islamic State.

“The attack continued but thanks to the bravery of security staff, worshippers and the fast action of police, the attacker was prevented from gaining access to the synagogue.”

Mr Potts said the police investigation continues and reiterated that while Al-Shamie was on bail for an alleged rape, he was not known to either the Government’s anti-radicalisation program PREVENT or to counter terror police.

Extreme Islamist ideology

He added: “However, at this stage of our investigation, we are more confident that he was influenced by extreme Islamist ideology, the 999 call forms part of this assessment. This remains a live counter terrorism investigation.”

Mr Potts confirmed the killer had been seen acting suspiciously outside the synagogue shortly before launching the attack.

He continued: “This was not reported to police because the man walked away when challenged.

“Around 15 minutes later, he returned to the scene in a black Kia vehicle and deliberately drove the car at innocent members of the public before colliding with a wall.

“He then stepped out of the vehicle armed with a knife and resumed his attack.

“He had a second knife in his possession and was also wearing a hoax device on his person.”

Mr Potts added: “This has been a week of deep trauma and mourning for the Jewish community at a time when they should have been observing one of the holiest periods in the calendar of their faith.

“From the moment the first call came into police, our efforts have been driven by a desire to establish the truth for all those affected and the wider community.

“They have been at the forefront of our minds and continue to be in our thoughts today.”

Three men remain in hospital with serious injuries, including a security guard with car-impact injuries and a Community Security Trust (CST) worker with stab wounds.