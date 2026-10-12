Syrian refugees in Wales living in fear of deportation to ‘horrifically dangerous’ homeland

Emily Price

Syrian refugees in Wales say they are living in fear of being forced back to a “horrifically dangerous” country after news broke at the weekend that a Syrian surgeon is facing deportation from the UK.

The Guardian reported on Sunday (October 11) how a Syrian plastic surgeon could lose his refugee status after the Home Office declared it is now safe for him and his family to return to their home country.

Despite the Foreign Office warning against all travel to Syria due to “unpredictable security conditions and the threat of terrorist attacks”, the government in Westminster has classified it as a safe place for refugees to return to.

The collapse of the Bashar al-Assad regime in late 2024 following years of civil war is the primary reason why the UK Government has shifted its position, arguing that opponents to the regime are now “unlikely” to be at risk if they return to Syria.

The Home Office says that a person is also unlikely to be at risk “simply by virtue of being a failed asylum seeker or returnee”.

As of May 2025, over 500,000 Syrians had returned to the country, mostly from neighbouring countries such as Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan and Iraq.

In the UK, the Home Office has actively begun reviewing and, in some cases, revoking the refugee status of Syrian nationals who apply for indefinite leave to remain, stating they no longer require UK protection.

Syrian refugees who wish to remain in the UK must provide evidence explaining why they still face a real risk of persecution or serious harm if returned to their home country.

Many have paid substantial sums to hire solicitors to make representations on their behalf.

Syrians living in the UK argue that Syria is not safe because there is still an ongoing armed conflict with a high risk of terrorism and frequent bombings.

Many refugees have also lost their homes in Syria along with all their possessions, meaning they have nothing to return to

Nation.Cymru spoke with several Syrians who say they are living in fear of being forced back to a country they believe is unsafe.

One mother of two young children who escaped Syria several years ago says she has been prescribed sleeping pills by her GP while she waits to find out if she will be granted indefinite leave to remain.

The young mother, who earned a postgraduate degree at a Welsh university and works full-time, spent several years in the asylum system with her young children.

During that time, they lived in a dirty room before being rehoused hundreds of miles away at short notice.

After being granted official refugee status, she built a life for herself and her young family in south Wales.

The young woman, who asked not to be named for fear of abuse, said: “I thought when I got my refugees status I would finally be safe and that it would be the end of all my uncertainties.

“But it seems that once you are a refugee, you will be vulnerable forever.”

The Syrian woman added that she has Syrian friend with five children, all of whom are studying to become doctors and engineers, that have also been invited to use a “safe return” pathway back to Syria.

Terrified

Nation.Cymru spoke with another Syrian who is also terrified of being ejected from the UK after fighting for several years for indefinite leave to remain.

The man, who is a business owner with two jobs and two school aged children, arrived in the UK in 2019.

His family joined him the year after and his children now attend schools in Wales.

He warned that his home country is “totally unsafe” and fears being forced back there with his young children who don’t remember life outside of Wales.

The Foreign Office advises that the situation in Syria remains “volatile” with the UK Government website warning: “Fighting and violence may occur around the country and is highly unpredictable.

“This includes artillery and airstrikes.

“Some areas within Syria are controlled by local armed groups, and are not under control of the Syrian government, particularly in Suwayda province in southern Syria.

“Fighting has, at various times, led to the temporary suspension of commercial flights, road closures, and the closure of some border crossings. Curfews may be imposed across the country.”

‘Protection’

A Home Office spokesperson told the Guardian at the weekend: “Britain will always provide protection to genuine refugees, and we will never return anyone to danger.

“When it is safe for someone to return to their home country, they will be expected to do so.

“We continue to work closely with governments around the world to develop and maintain returns agreements, including with Syria.”

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