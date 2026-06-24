Syringes dumped in alleyway in Welsh town

Richard Evans Local Democracy Reporter

Syringes and drug paraphernalia were found dumped in a north Wales alleyway as children played nearby.

The alley runs behind Winllan Avenue and Dinas Road, Llandudno, a route used by the council’s bin wagons to pick up rubbish.

Residents have complained to the council about frequent fly-tipping in the location.

Last week bags of rubbish were dumped in the alley, including bin bags filled with clothes and food rubbish.

The issue was reported to Conwy County Council on Thursday, but the bags still hadn’t been collected by Saturday and were targeted by seagulls.

Consequently, residents living near the alley attempted to pick up the strewn litter themselves only to find the needles and empty sachets of powder amidst the food cartons and weeds.

“We keep having people dumping rubbish at the back of our house, and the neighbours have all had the same problem,” said mum Louise Evans.

“The rubbish gets left beside our bin, or our bin is filled with other people’s rubbish after the bin men have just emptied it.

“Last week somebody left a bin bag full of food waste and rubbish in the alley behind our home. We reported it to the council on Thursday, but by Saturday, it was still there, and the seagulls tore the bags apart.

“As the council hadn’t come out, my husband put a plastic bag over his hand and went to pick the rubbish up himself. He said to the neighbour, ‘I hope there’s no needles in here.’ And as he said it, I spotted the syringes as I was brushing it up.

“There were children playing nearby. We stopped picking up the rubbish then, kept an eye out, and informed the neighbours, in case any children messed with the bags.

“Thankfully the council eventually came and removed them.” She said: “I’m livid. People keep doing this, but to leave syringes is another matter.”

A spokeswoman for Conwy County Council commented: “On Saturday our street cleansing team responded to a report of hazardous waste at this location. The items were collected and disposed of appropriately.

“If you find drug paraphernalia, needles, broken glass or other dangerous waste, please report it immediately to the ERF Advice Team on 01492 575337 during office hours, or the Emergency Out of Hours number 0300 123 3079.”