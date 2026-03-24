Systemic barriers preventing Wales meeting infrastructure needs must be addressed – report

The National Infrastructure Commission for Wales (NICW) has warned that Wales risks falling behind on its long-term infrastructure needs unless barriers to planning, funding and delivery are confronted in the next Senedd term.

Yesterday (23 March), the independent advisory body has launched two major studies examining what infrastructure Wales will require over the next 80-years, and what must change to enable more effective and resilient delivery.

With the Senedd election drawing closer, the Commission shared it is optimistic that a new Welsh Government will see the value in NICW recommendations that have yet to be implemented, leading to faster progress across several key areas such as renewable energy and flooding.

The Commission argues that while Wales has well-developed policy and consenting frameworks, many projects continue to face delays or fail to progress altogether and says that without systemic reform, this pattern will persist — undermining economic resilience, climate commitments and public confidence.

Through the Wales Infrastructure Assessment and the Infrastructure Delivery Report, NICW aims to challenge policymakers, infrastructure providers and stakeholders to confront these barriers and engage in a serious debate to deliver a ‘Future Wales’ fit for the next Senedd term and beyond.

Key findings in the reports suggested that Wales’ infrastructure is being held back by long-standing challenges with major projects being slowed by complex approval processes, short political and funding cycles, and a shortage of skilled workers. Together, these issues create delays and uncertainty, limiting Wales’ ability to deliver the infrastructure it needs.

It also noted that a lack of joined-up planning is weakening progress. Transport, energy and digital systems are often planned separately, with limited coordination or data sharing leading to disconnected decisions and missed opportunities.

Confidence among communities and investors is also fragile with frequent political changes, short-term funding and inconsistent engagement making it harder to build trust. The Commission found that this uncertainty can discourage long-term investment and disrupt project delivery.

The Commission however did identify that improvement is possible with decisive action. It identified eight priority actions to strengthen how infrastructure is planned and delivered, including providing longer-term funding certainty, investing in skills, reforming planning processes, improving collaboration and engaging communities earlier.

The Wales Infrastructure Assessment draws on approaches used by the New Zealand Infrastructure Commission to bring together insights across energy, water, transport, the circular economy and digital, to help policymakers make more informed, future-focused decisions‑.

Dr David Clubb, Chair of the National Infrastructure Commission for Wales, said: “Wales has no shortage of ambition. What we face is a shortage of delivery. If we do not address the structural barriers within the system, from how projects are prioritised and funded to how risk is managed, we will not meet the infrastructure needs of current or future generations.

“The next Senedd must be prepared to make long-term, and sometimes difficult, choices.”

Kate Jarritt, Project Leader at Arup, commented: “Wales faces persistent challenges in delivering major infrastructure despite strong national policy ambition and progressive legislation. Through extensive study and cross-sector stakeholder engagement, this research identifies the systemic barriers that inhibit progress, alongside clear examples of good practice that point the way toward greener, faster, cheaper Welsh infrastructure delivery.”

Claire Andrassy, Project Manager from Arcadis, added: “The research shows that improving systemic resilience, addressing climate change and achieving Net Zero is not just about technical solutions, but about clearer communication, stronger collaboration and long-term thinking embedded at every stage of planning and delivery. If Wales is to prepare effectively for the decades ahead, these must be core considerations in every infrastructure decision made today.”

Responding to the NICW report, Plaid Cymru spokesperson for housing and planning, Siân Gwenllian MS said: “Under Labour, developers complain about a lack of clarity, planning delays, and a skills gap in our workforce – and key infrastructure projects are failing to secure community buy-in.

“Plaid Cymru are committed to reforming planning to make the system more effective and to provide a long-term strategic vision for connecting our country and to meet the needs of our communities.

“By also undertaking a skills audit to strategically match the needs of the Welsh economy with qualifications and workforce training programmes, a Plaid Cymru government will unleash Wales’ economic potential.”

Welsh Conservative Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Infrastructure, Sam Rowlands MS, said: “After 27 years of Labour and Plaid Cymru, Wales has had a cancelled M4 Relief Road, a road-building freeze and default 20mph speed limits.

“If Wales is serious about long-term growth and connectivity, the next Welsh Government needs to focus much more clearly on infrastructure delivery, not just more reports.

“The Welsh Conservatives want to get Wales moving again by backing the infrastructure that actually underpins economic growth and everyday life.”

A spokesperson for Welsh Labour said: “More money than ever before is coming into Wales thanks to a record devolution settlement from our UK Labour Government.

“Our Welsh Labour Government has prioritised investing in future skills helping to secure 100,000 apprenticeships and our two largest investments in government have been infrastructure projects – £2bn for the A465 Heads of Valleys Road and £1.1bn to upgrade and electrify the core valleys lines.

“There’s more to do and we’re committed to continuing to invest in Wales’s future and addressing barriers in the system.”

Reform UK and the Welsh Liberal Democrats were also contacted for comment on the report.