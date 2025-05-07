Systemic failings and racism uncovered at Wales’ largest hospital, review finds

Incidents of theft, drug taking and racism have been reported at Wales’ largest hospital, a report has found.

A review of the operating theatres at the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, reveals that staff felt serious problems were not dealt with by managers.

This included a series of thefts and the discovery of illegal drugs in a staff locker.

There was also a report of “inappropriate and racist remarks” towards a group of Indian nurses, where it was claimed it was said they needed name badges because they “all looked the same”.

The inquiry also revealed that some anaesthetic practitioners were not always in theatre for the whole operation, instead watching Netflix in the anaesthetic room.

Theft

Female staff felt unable to leave anything of value in the changing room because of the “regularity” of theft, which included money, phones, computers and clothing going missing, the review found.

This had created an “atmosphere of fear” which had gone “a long way to destroying the bonds which allow people to work effectively together”, the report said.

It concluded there had been a “systemic failure” within the theatres’ senior leadership team, perioperative directorate and the surgical clinical board.

“The focus on improving theatre efficiency without adequately understanding the underlying culture has negatively impacted staff and patients,” it said.

“This has resulted in a culture where behaviour does not align with health board values and falls below accepted moral and ethical standards.

“Some colleagues have expressed disappointment and frustration with this prevailing culture but feel unable to effect change.”

‘Concerning themes’

Cardiff and Vale University Health Board apologised to those affected and said the recommendations would be implemented.

Chief executive Suzanne Rankin said the service review involved more than a third of theatres staff sharing their views and experiences.

“It uncovered a number of concerning themes, ranging from failures of leadership practice, variable compliance with policies and procedures and poor culture, all of which impact upon behaviours and psychological safety of colleagues,” she said.

“The health board will now consider the findings, recommended actions and implications of the service review as it develops a management response and a detailed action plan to make urgent improvements and address quality and safety issues.

“While very disappointing and concerning, the health board conducts more than 30,000 surgical procedures in Cardiff and the Vale of Glamorgan every year and the number of incidents affecting patients is proportionately very small.

“However, this does not diminish the responsibility we hold to ensure we seek continuous improvement, and we want to assure the public that safety measures remain a top priority for the health board.

“We are very sorry for the distress and concern this will cause, and we want to reassure the public that we will take the necessary steps to address the concerns raised.”

