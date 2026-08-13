Tackling gender inequality could help reduce child poverty in Wales – report

Mark Mansfield

Action to reduce gender inequality could help tackle entrenched child poverty and worsening health inequalities across Wales, according to a new report.

The research says inequalities in income, employment, caring responsibilities and financial security particularly affecting women can have consequences for the living standards and health of entire families.

The report, Why Gender Matters: Child Poverty and Health Inequalities, was commissioned by Public Health Wales from Liverpool John Moores University.

It comes as the latest figures show one in three children under the age of four in Wales lives in poverty, while healthy life expectancy is declining for both men and women.

Researchers examined how gender influences the distribution of resources, risks and opportunities throughout people’s lives and how those inequalities can contribute to poverty and poorer health.

They found women often absorb financial pressures within households, meaning inequalities in women’s income and economic security can directly affect children’s living standards.

The report highlights what it describes as the “motherhood penalty”, with having children having significantly different economic consequences for women and men.

Childcare costs, limited state support during children’s early years and unequal take-up of parental leave can all affect women’s finances and employment prospects.

Men’s economic outcomes, by contrast, tend to be more insulated from becoming fathers.

Women are also disproportionately represented in part-time, low-paid and insecure employment and undertake a greater share of unpaid caring responsibilities, including looking after children and older relatives.

Those inequalities can accumulate throughout life, with gaps in savings, wealth and pensions affecting women’s financial security in later years.

The risk of poverty can increase further when gender inequality intersects with other factors including disability, ethnicity, family size and existing financial pressures.

The report also points to the growth of in-work poverty, saying employment can no longer necessarily protect families from financial hardship.

Childcare

Researchers identified investment in childcare, early-years provision and the wider care economy as among the measures which could reduce gender and health inequalities.

They said gaps in affordable, flexible and accessible childcare continue to restrict women’s ability to enter the labour market or progress in their careers.

International evidence suggests sustained investment in high-quality childcare needs to be accompanied by secure and fairly paid employment and adequate parental leave, according to the report.

Financial wellbeing

Jo Peden, Consultant in Public Health for Public Health Wales, said: “We know that financial wellbeing drives better health and a prosperous economy, and that secure and fairly rewarded work that pays a living wage is good for our health.

“This report clearly demonstrates the need for joined up, system-wide action on gender inequalities to reduce health inequalities in communities across Wales, by providing good quality affordable childcare, social care and family support.

“Women’s economic security means secure and fairly-paid employment in roles across the workforce, not just in sectors associated with low pay and insecure work.

“While policy decisions can influence caring norms, it is vital that this is reflected and aligned within workplace practices and wider cultural expectations as this will ensure ongoing impact.

“By using a gender lens to look at health inequalities in Wales, this report demonstrates that taking action to reduce gender inequalities will have a tangible benefit in improving wellbeing for families across the country.”

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