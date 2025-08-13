Tackling poverty key to helping people with their mental health in Wales today

Tackling poverty could be the key to creating a mentally healthy nation, a report from Mind Cymru has found.

More people are experiencing worsening levels of wellbeing as a result of deprivation that then makes it harder for them to escape poverty, the charity’s latest study shows, with many citing secure finances, housing and employment as key focus areas for improving their mental health.

Unemployment, challenges in accessing benefits and stigma around poverty have left many stuck in an ‘inescapable cycle’ of hunger and hardship that is estimated to be costing Wales an additional £60m in mental health care per year, according to Trussell.

When asked what would help them manage their mental health better, people engaging with Mind Cymru said ‘if I am not worrying about my next meal, I can prioritise better’ and that all they wanted was to ‘feel safe and secure in a home, to know I can settle and build friendships and a life, and have security’.

Now the charity is calling on the Welsh Government to prioritise its commitment to support people living in poverty following the launch of a new Mental Health and Wellbeing Strategy for Wales, with these kinds of experiences in mind.

Inequalities

From its latest findings, the charity says it is essential that promises to address inequalities in the mental health system through the delivery of a new 10-year plan for mental health in Wales, which was published this April, are now met.

Simon Jones, Head of Policy and Campaigns at Mind Cymru said: “When we spoke to people with experience of poor mental health about the new Mental Health and Wellbeing Strategy for Wales, the majority said they wanted to see it reflect and address the experiences of those living in poverty.

“But further research tells us that these kinds of experiences are leaving too many people in Wales feeling trapped in an inescapable cycle of poverty and poor mental health – something which urgently needs addressing.”

“People in Wales want secure finances, housing and employment, and we’ve reached a point where addressing these issues, not only in support of the nation’s mental health but as a protective factor against it getting worse, is imperative,” Simon added.

In 2024, Mind’s Big Mental Health Report found that 60% of people in a 2023 UK study said the cost of living crisis was affecting their mental wellbeing, and 23% felt their concerns over rising living costs impacted their sleep.

Recommendations

A partnership between Mind Cymru and Citizens Advice earlier this year also found that people with mental health conditions are more likely to seek help with a cost of living issue, and in relation to debt too.

Informed by the words and experiences of people both accessing and providing mental health support through Wales’ network of 16 local Minds, Mind Cymru’s report aims to better understand the links between poverty and mental health in Wales, with findings like this in mind.

Its recommendations include:

A recognised need from Welsh Government, Local Health Boards and other organisations to invest in the role community organisations play in supporting people with money and mental health, particularly those from racialised communities.

Better understanding from Welsh Government of the lived experience of people living in poverty in Wales when accessing mental health support and using this to drive improvements in access and experiences.

The development of clearer actions and pathways supporting mental health and financial security from public service providers.

Simon said: “We have a unique opportunity as we head into a new 10-year cycle for mental health support in Wales to acknowledge the link between poverty and poor mental health, and to develop innovative ways to tackle these issues together.

“But in order to be truly effective, the new strategy must be one that works for everyone and is equitable for all, recognising any particular barriers people nationwide may be facing.”

“What this report also shows us is we cannot fail to act on priorities outlined by successive Welsh Governments around tackling poverty in order to improve the nation’s mental health – and not least with the current climate in mind.”

Read the full report, Living on the Edge: Poverty and Mental Health in Wales, here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

