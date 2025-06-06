Take up of heat pumps ‘may be boosted if households shown running cost savings’
Many households may switch to a heat pump if they had a better idea of how much money it could save them over the longer-term in running costs, a report indicates.
Banking and finance industry body UK Finance, which released the findings, said a blend of targeted policy measures is needed to encourage homeowners, landlords, and housing associations to retrofit their properties with “green” technology.
Its Unlocking Demand for Green Home Finance report used YouGov research to show the attitudes of UK consumers specifically towards heat pump technology.
It said the UK needs to install around 1.5 million heat pumps per year by 2035 to meet its carbon reduction goals.
Barrier
The research indicated that 54% of people felt the main barrier discouraging them from getting a heat pump was the up-front cost.
But 44% said they would switch if they were provided with a clear idea of the savings in running costs.
The report set out various recommendations, including establishing a government-led body or group to drive collaboration; launching a public awareness campaign with independent guidance; and providing grants, subsidies, and a coordinated plan to train sufficient tradespeople.
Clear long-term expectations should also be set, so that households and firms can make preparations and energy efficiency metrics should also be updated, UK Finance said.
Targets
Ian Bhullar, director of sustainability policy at UK Finance said: “To meet our ambitious targets on greening the UK’s housing stock we need to drive demand and convince the public of the benefits.
“Lenders are committed to playing their part and through the Government’s Warm Homes Plan we have the opportunity to really make a difference.
“Increasing demand for green home improvements will bring significant benefits, stimulate job creation, drive innovation, and reinforce the UK’s energy security in an increasingly volatile global market.”
More than 4,200 UK adults took part in the research in December 2024, among whom nearly 4,000 did not have a heat pump.
Take up will be far better if planning is clear, relaxed rules, and good incentives to get into the tech. There are huge benefits but years of interference from the oil and coal etc. have made it hard to get at the facts.
Absolutely. It’s the same game that they played with electric vehicles. Fear, uncertainty and doubt (FUD).
Most people who buy into low emission tech do like it and keep it, the barrier is getting people to try it when there’s so much nonsense floating around.
The muddy information on these things, really makes it hard to consider. I looked a few times and nothing seems clear. So left with upfront costs and big ugly box outside the house as definite negatives,but little to entice me
The reason why the heat-pump industry does not advertise how much in running costs can be saved should they switch is because often there is no savings and in many cases it results in increases, as eclectic costs three times per unit as gas. In order to be effective they must be left running all the time, eating electricity, cannot take advantage of off-peak tariffs and there annual service charge of the installation is also very expensive.
Apparently heat pumps do not react very well to cold weather. Experts maintain that if it gets too cold they stop working and electricity kicks in to heat the house which is very expensive. So what is the point of them if they do not perform to what they are meant for? Apart from that they are very noisy and ugly.
And I read something else on other sites dedicated to the tech.
This is where the problem lies.
https://www.carbonbrief.org/guest-post-how-heat-pumps-became-a-nordic-success-story/
Heat pumps are very popular in Norway so the idea that they “don’t work in the cold” is laughable as they have much harsher winters than us. What is true, however is that British housing stock is very draughty so it can be harder to retain the heat, but that’s the same issue with any heating system so insulation and draught proofing will save money and make the house warmer whatever fuel you are using. Most reputable heat pump engineers will design the system around the size and energy efficiency of the house and may recommend further work first to… Read more »
Of course the Norwegians would find heat pumps very popular because of the country’s high levels of hydropower making electricity relatively inexpensive. Heat pumps rely heavily on electricity during cold weather so with the high cost here in the UK it does not make sense installing one.