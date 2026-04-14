Takeaway loses licence after illegal working and safety breaches

A takeaway has had its premises licence revoked following a multi-agency review that uncovered illegal working and serious fire safety breaches.

Ceredigion County Council’s Licensing Sub Committee took the decision after a hearing on 7 April, relating to Romino’s Pizza and Kebab in Cardigan, following an application by Home Office Immigration Enforcement.

Officers carried out four visits to the premises, during which a total of eight people were found to be working illegally at the business.

The review was supported by Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service, which identified multiple serious fire safety breaches during inspections.

Prohibition notices were issued as a result, citing risks to staff, customers and the wider public.

Dyfed-Powys Police also made representations to the committee, raising concerns about compliance and public safety.

The committee concluded that revoking the licence was “proportionate and necessary” to uphold licensing objectives, particularly the prevention of crime and disorder and the protection of public safety.

The decision means the business will be required to close at 11pm, subject to any appeal.

A spokesperson for Ceredigion County Council said the outcome reflected the seriousness of the issues identified.

They said: “We welcome the Licensing Sub Committee’s decision to revoke the Premises Licence for Romino’s in Cardigan. This reflects the seriousness of the issues identified and the clear risks posed.”

The licence review follows enforcement action taken earlier this year. Immigration officers visited the premises on 5 March and found two Turkish men working illegally. A closure notice was issued immediately, prohibiting access to the site and preventing any work from taking place.

The Home Office confirmed that on three previous visits to the business, a further six people had been found working illegally, leading to fines totalling £135,000 for those responsible.

An illegal working compliance order was subsequently granted at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 6 March. Such orders impose strict conditions on businesses, including requirements to carry out right-to-work checks and allow ongoing inspections.

Crime and disorder

Romino’s later reopened, but the Home Office proceeded with a licence review application on the grounds of preventing crime and disorder.

A Home Office spokesperson said illegal working undermines legitimate businesses, suppresses wages and can be linked to organised immigration crime.