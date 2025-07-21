Talented teacher wins scholarship in memory of Welsh music legend

A teacher with a talent for composing has won a scholarship set up in memory of a much-loved Welsh music legend.

Elin Rhys Owen, a teacher at Welsh medium primary school Ysgol Pen Barras in Ruthin, was “extremely moved” to have been chosen as the recipient of the Leah Owen Scholarship.

A native of Rhosmeirch on Anglesey, Leah lived in the village of Prion, near Denbigh, for many years with her husband Eifion Lloyd Jones and four children, Angharad, Elysteg, Ynyr and Rhys.

The award was presented by Ynyr at the 10th anniversary concert of Denbighshire Music Cooperative with whom she had been a tutor.

According to Elin, she has long been an admirer of Leah and met her on several occasions when she visited Ysgol Pen Barras for teaching projects.

Elin said: “Her musicality was beyond compare. I always felt it was a real privilege to be able to meet her, listen to her sing and watch her mentor our young pupils who were completely entranced by her music.”

Traditional

She is the second ever winner of the Leah Owen Scholarship which was established last year by Denbighshire Music Co-operative in association with Leah’s family.

The award funds an annual scholarship given in Leah’s name to enable a Denbighshire teacher or a Year 11-plus pupil to attend the annual course led by Cymdeithas Cerdd Dant Cymru.

The course promotes, supports and encourages the practice of Cerdd Dant, a traditional form of singing unique to Wales, with the words being sung in counterpoint to a harp melody.

As well as being a widely-respected vocalist, composer, conductor, Cerdd Dant practitioner and recording artist, Leah Owen was also a dedicated teacher of music.

She mentored hundreds of children and young people over the years including renowned singers Steffan Rhys Hughes and Mared Williams.

In addition, she was one of the most experienced tutors among the ranks of Denbighshire Music Cooperative.

The cooperative founder and Head of Service, Heather Powell, said Leah was a much loved teacher and dear friend of the organisation, who helped advance the musical ambitions of young people across north Wales.

Legacy

She said: “As an organisation we are delighted to be able to support a Cerdd Dant Scholarship in Leah’s memory and to continue her legacy supporting young talent and bringing access to traditional Welsh music to the children of Denbighshire.”

Ynyr, who is head of music at Ysgol Maes Garmon in Mold as well as being a talented performer and composer, joined Mari Pritchard, Lead Coordinator for the Welsh National Music Plan, for the presentation at St Asaph Cathedral.

He said: “It was a wonderful evening which truly showed off the wealth of young musical talent we have in North Wales. Great credit must go to Heather and all the Cooperative team who help keep music on the educational agenda.

“I was delighted to be able to present the scholarship in my mother’s name and to know that it has been awarded to such a passionate exponent of Welsh music and Cerdd Dant.”

Elin lives near Cerrigydrudion with her farmer husband, Gwion, and their two children, Mared, 12, and Ianto, 10.

She has taught at Ysgol Pen Barras for more than five years, is the piano accompanist for the school choir and helps teach the schools soloists for the Eisteddfod competitions each year.

She is also an accompanist with local choirs Côr Rhuthun and Aelwyd Llangwm.

Co-incidentally Elin is a friend of Lona Meleri Jones, a music and drama teacher at Ysgol Glan Clwyd in St Asaph who was the recipient of the inaugural Leah Owen Scholarship in 2024.

Award

Elin said: “I was so pleased for Lona when she won last year and proud of all the work she has done in the field of music, but I never for one moment imagined that just a year later I would be receiving such an award myself.

“It is a great honour and I feel privileged to have even been considered. I want to thank everyone involved in awarding this scholarship.”

Elin’s love of composition means she is doubly overjoyed at the prospect of being able to attend the Cymdeithas Cerdd Dant Cymru course.

She said: “I have always loved Cerdd Dant since I was a child and composing music is another of my great loves. It is the space I go to when I want to find some quite, unwind or just to create something new and original.”

“I am very proud that we still use the Iaith ar Gȃn music courses that include songs written by Leah Owen to help pupils learn the Welsh language.”

The Iaith ar Gȃn packages were produced by Ynyr who would often assist his mother on her teaching projects.

He said: “She was a great inspiration to young people all over Wales, myself included. When we were growing up our house was always filled with music. She just had a natural way of bringing the best out of aspiring young musicians.”

As she and Ynyr handed the Leah Owen Scholarship to Elin, Mari Pritchard praised the Denbighshire Music Co-operative for helping to safeguard the Welsh musical traditions of which Leah Owen was so proud.

She said: “I’m very honoured to present this very special award tonight in memory of the wonderful, Leah Owen.

“Leah was an extremely talented musician, prolific composer and inspiring teacher who touched the hearts of so many. Her extensive contribution to Welsh culture, especially through Cerdd Dant is truly treasured.

“Thanks to the thoughtfulness of the Denbighshire Music Co-operative and the support of Leah’s family, this is an annual award that enables a person to attend a unique course to learn the craft of composing Cerdd Dant. This is a craft that is so important to protect and pass on to the next generation and something Leah was very passionate about.

“I’m very pleased too that it’s Elin Rhys Owen who receives this award, a teacher and a composer herself who has admired Leah’s work throughout her journey. We all wish you well Elin. ”

