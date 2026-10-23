Targeting XL Bully won’t solve dog aggression, new study warns

Nation.Cymru staff

Banning breeds such as the XL Bully fails to address the causes of dog attacks, according to Bangor University research.

Criminology lecturer Lisa Sparkes says legislation should focus on irresponsible ownership, training and socialisation rather than a dog’s breed or appearance.

Her paper, Breed Stigma and the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991: A Critical Discussion, draws on existing research to examine restrictions on breeds classified as dangerous and their consequences for dogs and owners.

It explores how particular breeds become the focus of public fear and what it describes as “moral panics”. Ms Sparkes argues that breed-based restrictions reinforce negative stereotypes without adequately addressing the circumstances in which dogs become aggressive.

She was drawn to the subject after experiencing hostility while walking her own dog, a Dogue de Bordeaux called Buster, when the XL Bully ban was introduced.

“While walking him, I experienced several unpleasant encounters with complete strangers who made assumptions based solely on his size and appearance,” she said.

“These experiences made me recognise the potential for guardians of large canine breeds to face stigma, judgement and hostility from members of the public.”

The paper considers research suggesting that owners’ behaviour, training and a dog’s environment have a greater influence on aggression than breed alone.

Ms Sparkes said: “Effective dog legislation should focus on deed, not breed, holding irresponsible guardians accountable rather than punishing canines because of their appearance.”

She advocates better education for children and adults about how to approach and interact with dogs, alongside a requirement for every owner to hold a licence.

“In the past, guardians were required to hold a licence. This placed a clear responsibility on the guardian and reinforced the expectation that they were accountable for their canines’ care, welfare and behaviour,” she said.

The paper also examines criticism of breed bans and support for alternatives, including mandatory dog registration and stricter penalties for irresponsible owners.

Ms Sparkes argues that these measures would place greater responsibility on the people caring for dogs and help prevent attacks. She calls for breed-specific legislation to be replaced with an approach based on education, regulation and responsible ownership.

The full study can be read here.

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