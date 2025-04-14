Tata Steel appoints new contractors for electric arc furnace project

Lewis Smith, Local Democracy Reporter

Contractors have been appointed by Tata Steel to construct what they say is a ‘key component in steel processing’ as part of their £1.25bn green steel-making project at the Port Talbot steelworks site.

The Indian steel giant says it has now signed ‘major contracts’ with Clecim and ABB Limited to supply a cutting-edge pickling line, with the project expected to employ 250 local people during the construction phase.

A pickling line at a steel works is a processing line used to clean hot rolled steel while removing any impurities, such as rust or scale, before it can go on for further processing.

Double standards

The announcement came after Neath Port Talbot Council gave full planning permission for the construction of a new electric arc furnace in February of 2025, which is expected to produce up to 3.2 million tonnes of steel each year through the melting of scrap.

It also comes just days after the British Government was accused of having double standards, following emergency legislation that was passed to save the blast furnaces and primary steel making at British Steel in Scunthorpe despite the closure of those in Port Talbot in 2024.

Speaking after the announcement of the new contract, a spokesperson for Tata said: “Clecim, together with global technology leader, ABB, will supply essential equipment and expertise needed to power the site’s brand new 1.8 million tonne pickle line.

‘The new line will process hot rolled coils to eliminate oxide scale formed during the steel rolling process, ensuring a clean surface for further processing, improving product quality, and enhancing the bonding of coatings or finishes.”

Supply and demand

They added: “Clecim will design and supply mechanical and process equipment, while ABB will deliver electrification and automation technology required for the cutting-edge pickle line. With the pre-engineering phase of the project completed, both companies are now moving forward with detailed engineering.”

Tata Steel CEO Rajesh Nair said: “Our new and advanced pickle line will form a major part of our green steel making facility at Port Talbot, ensuring we can supply downstream businesses with the high-quality, low CO₂ steel products our customers are demanding.”

The overall plans for the new furnace are described as being of ‘national strategic importance’, with work scheduled to begin in the summer of 2025 and an estimated completion time of three years.

