Tata Steel launches manifesto ahead of Senedd election

Tata Steel has launched their manifesto ahead of the 2026 Senedd election, calling on the next Welsh Government to make the necessary reforms for the industry.

Although major policy areas such as trade, energy costs and scrap remain reserved to Westminster, the Welsh Government has significant influence over several areas vital to Wales’ steel industry.

As such, Tata Steel has created a manifesto, entitled ‘Creating a Secure Future for Welsh Steel’, in which they outline their key asks of the Welsh Government with the Senedd election now only months away.

The manifesto calls on the next Welsh Government to: ensure the industry has access to the skills and talent pipeline it needs for the future; provide sufficient research and innovation funding to support the development and scaling-up of new facilities and technologies; strengthen support for Welsh supply chains through public procurement; address barriers to land development; and enhance competitiveness through measures such as business rate relief.

Tata Steel in the UK has the ambition to produce net-zero steel by 2045 at the latest, and to have reduced 30% of its CO2 emissions by 2030.

Commenting on Tata Steel UK’s Senedd manifesto, Chief Executive Rajesh Nair said: “Policymakers and industry share the same ambition: a competitive, sustainable UK steel sector.

“With the right policy conditions in place, Tata Steel UK stands ready to invest in people, technology, and innovation, securing long-term prosperity for communities and for Wales.

“A stronger Britain depends on a strong British industrial base, and Wales can be at the heart of that. Success for steel means a sector able to compete, invest and grow on fair terms, sustaining skilled jobs, driving innovation, and anchoring manufacturing across the UK.

“With a clear policy framework and a shared commitment between industry and the UK and Welsh governments, Wales can rebuild industrial strength, secure regional prosperity and lead in the technologies of modern steelmaking.”

You can see Tata Steel’s full manifesto here.