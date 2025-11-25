Tax site designation boost for Anglesey Freeport

Anglesey Freeport has taken another major step toward becoming fully operational after the designation of the North Anglesey Tax Site was formally approved.

The newly designated tax zone covers two large industrial sites: Rhosgoch, the former Shell oil storage depot, and the Octel site, a former bromine chemicals facility.

With official status now confirmed, both areas can offer the full range of Freeport tax incentives aimed at attracting new businesses and accelerating private investment.

The latest move brings Anglesey Freeport, a partnership between Isle of Anglesey County Council (IACC) and Stena Line, closer to being fully operational.

Freeports offer a range of customs and tax advantages, including:

Customs flexibilities such as simplified declarations, reduced checks and the ability to defer or eliminate tariffs on goods re-exported overseas

Tax incentives to support investment, including reliefs on business rates, stamp duty, employer National Insurance contributions and capital allowances

Enhanced digital trade processes, enabling faster, streamlined import–export activity

Dylan J. Williams, Chief Executive of the Isle of Anglesey County Council, said the confirmation marked a turning point for the region.

“The formal designation of the North Anglesey Tax Site marks a significant milestone for Anglesey Freeport and for the wider North Wales economy, enabling the delivery of the Freeport’s vision across the Island,” he said.

Momentum

He added that momentum is building rapidly following last week’s announcement that Rolls-Royce will develop Small Modular Reactors at the former Wylfa nuclear power station site, alongside the creation of a new AI Growth Zone in North Wales.

“Anglesey is now primed to become a global hub for clean energy, advanced technology innovation and investment. We are grateful to the UK and Welsh Governments for their continued support and their recognition of the transformative benefits the Freeport will deliver.”

Stena Line, co-developer of the Freeport and operator of Holyhead port, said the designation will accelerate plans to drive long-term prosperity on the island.

“Today’s designation of the North Anglesey Tax Site is a clear signal of confidence in the economic potential of Anglesey and North Wales,” said Ian Hampton, Stena Line’s Executive Director.

“We look forward to continuing to bring our plans for the Freeport forward, helping to unlock long-term prosperity and opportunities.”

Two other tax sites — the Central Anglesey Tax Site and the Anglesey Prosperity Zone — were designated earlier this year following approval of the Freeport’s Outline Business Case. The next step is finalising a Memorandum of Understanding with both governments, which will allow the Freeport to officially open and unlock up to £25 million in seed funding.