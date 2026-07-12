Taxi fares in Welsh county among highest in Wales after 7% rise approved

Bruce Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter

Taxi fares in a Welsh county are set to rise after senior councillors backed proposals to increase the maximum charges.

In a scheme recommended for approval at the 7 July meeting of Ceredigion County Council’s Cabinet, members were asked to back a seven per cent increase in taxi fares in the county.

A report for members, presented by Cabinet Member for Partnerships, Housing, Legal and Governance and Public Protection Cllr Matthew Vaux said the last fares variation was back in 2022, the latest proposal following a request to the Licensing Department last year, citing increased operating costs.

The council’s licensing committee, back in February, agreed to a public consultation being held, that consultation ending in May; feedback going to the committee, which resolved to approve the implementation of the tariff increase as originally proposed, a final decision being made by Cabinet.

The seven per cent increase proposed would see fares rise based on tariff level, from the lowest for the first half mile from £3.50-£3.70 to the highest at £7 to £7.40, with similar changes to further one tenth of a miles rates.

The proposals would see taxi charges for Ceredigion rise from the joint 11th highest of Wales’ 22 local authorities to the sixth highest.

Currently, neighbouring authorities of Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire have a higher joint rate while Powys is one of three authorities with an identical rate that is lower.

This change would see Ceredigion having higher rates than its neighbours.

Question misunderstood

Of the 53 responses to the consultation, 62 per cent disagreed with the proposed tariff, the report said, but stated “a number of respondents misunderstood that the question related to an increase in general, rather than the seven per cent increase proposed by the licensing committee,” with some suggesting higher or lower rates of increase.

It concluded saying the responses “show a clear divide between concerns about the affordability of taxi fares for passengers and the financial sustainability of taxi services in Ceredigion,” adding: “While some viewed the proposed seven per cent increase as fair and proportionate, many within the trade felt it was insufficient to sustain businesses, retain drivers and maintain taxi availability, particularly in rural areas.

“At the same time, a large number of responses expressed concern that taxis are already expensive, especially in a rural county where long journeys are common and public transport options are limited.

“Respondents frequently highlighted the impact that further increases could have on vulnerable groups including elderly residents, disabled people, students, low-income households and non-drivers who rely on taxis for work, healthcare appointments, shopping and social connection.

“There were repeated concerns that higher fares could increase isolation, reduce accessibility and place additional strain on people already affected by the wider cost-of-living crisis.”

Members unanimously backed the recommendation of the seven per cent increase.