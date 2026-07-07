Teacher allegedly stabbed by pupil thought she might die, court hears

A teacher who was allegedly stabbed by a pupil in her classroom relives the moment she thought she would die every day, a court has heard.

The 16-year-old defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has pleaded not guilty to attempting to murder Vicki Williams at Milford Haven Comprehensive School in February.

Swansea Crown Court heard this week that the boy, who was 15 at the time of the alleged attack, is accused of stabbing his teacher in the head.

On Tuesday, a jury heard evidence from Mrs Williams, who said she went in search of medical help immediately after the incident as she believed she was dying.

The court previously heard the pupil approached her desk and asked her to check some of his work on the afternoon of February 5 this year.

It was when he shut the door to the classroom, saying it was cold, that “alarm bells” began to ring in her head.

The jury was told the student then pulled a large kitchen knife from his bag, striking her in the head.

The court previously heard a “violent struggle” ensued in which Mrs Williams tried to take the knife from him before he ran from the school.

On Tuesday, Matthew Roberts KC, defending, put it to Mrs Williams that her injuries had been incurred during a scuffle after she tried to confiscate the knife.

He said the boy had approached the desk carrying a rucksack, and proceeded to ask the teacher questions about his schoolwork.

He said: “There comes a point where you ask him this question: ‘what’s that in your bag?’”

Mrs Williams said: “No, that is not what happened.”

Mr Roberts said: “He doesn’t reply to you and you tell him to take it out of the rucksack, or give it to me, or words to that effect.”

Mrs Williams said: “No, that is not what happened.”

Mr Roberts said: “You tell him to give the knife to you and he refused to do so and said ‘no’.”

Mrs Williams said: “That is not what happened.”

Mr Roberts said: “You instinctively react and you grab the blade with both hands.”

Mrs Williams said: “That is not what happened.”

Mr Roberts put it to Mrs Williams that a “scuffle broke out” when the pupil refused to hand over the knife, in the course of which the teacher was injured by accident.

She said: “Absolutely not.”

Mr Roberts questioned why the teacher did not lock herself in the classroom after the boy had left.

Mrs Williams said: “Because I know I’ve been stabbed in the head, I’m fearful that I’m dying.

“All I’m thinking at that point is, I need help.”

Asked by the barrister whether she was not concerned the boy may still be outside the classroom, she said: “I think I was in shock… My first thought was ‘I’m dying’.”

Mr Roberts said the boy had been polite and respectful when he first entered the room, to which Mrs Williams agreed.

He said: “This came out of nowhere? There was no frenzy by him?”

Mrs Williams said: “Not until the knife came out of the bag.”

Mr Roberts put it to Mrs Williams that she was frightened upon seeing the knife, and her description and memory of the fast-moving encounter may be mistaken.

Mrs Williams said: “Absolutely not.

“This is something I have to relive every day.”

The boy denies attempted murder, unlawful wounding and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The trial at Swansea Crown Court continues.