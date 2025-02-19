Teacher from the Midlands calls move to Wales ‘biggest mistake of my life’

Stephen Price

A teacher from the Midlands has shared her ‘desperation’ after making the ‘biggest mistake’ of her life by moving to Wales.

In the recently resurfaced post, Mumsnet user Implosion85 took to the popular parenting support website to write: “6 months ago we moved to Wales (Carmarthenshire) from the Midlands, purely because we had many happy holidays in Wales and had no family we’d miss and the kids were keen to move too.

“We bought a house here and have a small mortgage.

“The reality of the situation is different to what we imagined. Firstly, I have been unable to get a job, despite applying constantly and going to interview. I am a teacher and apply to English speaking schools obvs.

“I was a senior leader in my previous school and have excellent references and outstanding ofsteds, but no luck here My self esteem is now rock bottom.

“My husband has also been unable to get a job. He was self employed. As a result of me not getting a job, he is still working during the week in the Midlands and travelling back every Friday evening. It’s exhausting and miserable for him.

“I’m also desperately lonely and the children miss their dad I haven’t made any friends yet either. I feel really miserable every time I’m asked ‘where I’m from’ and if I’m on holiday as it makes me feel like such a lonely outsider.”

“Delicate”

She continued: “Even if my husband was here during the week, I’m not sure how much difference it would make now as I just feel hideous about it all snd want to ‘go home’.

“My previous school have a vacancy and have asked for me back. But it’d mean renting in the Midlands and then having to try and sell the house here and all that palava as well as paying a mortgage AND rent.

“What a nightmare. I don’t know what we were thinking of.”

She asked: “Does anyone have any advice? Sympathies?” before pleading with other users: “Please be gentle with me. I’ve gone on to antidepressants and feel SO delicate.”

Ourdoorz wrote: “I’ve just seen this thread. I know it’s a couple of months old but was wondering how you’re getting on now? I strongly agree that you should take the job at your old school and move back.

“There is so much pressure on hiring managers to hire local Welsh people that you’re very unlikely to get a job where you’ve moved, and if you do then you probably won’t be treated very well in your workplace.

“My mother went through this in Wales and ended up moving back home, thank goodness. I don’t blame the Welsh people – they just don’t want people moving in and taking advantage of the relatively low house prices, then taking jobs from local people meaning their children then can’t live there. But understanding the situation doesn’t make it any easier for you.”

“Colloquial”

RappersNeedChapstick said: “My sister-in-law moved to Wales some years ago and only found work through her Welsh mother in law. Had she not been living with a Welsh guy I don’t think she would gave ever been accepted by the community.

“Interestingly though when they split she moved not that far away and it was totally different and she was accepted very quickly by the locals.”

Mehefin wrote: “I think even English speaking schools in Carmarthenshire require staff to have a level of conversational Welsh as the council views the county as bilingual which could be a factor in your job search.

“Signing up for language classes would help you professionally and socially and be something positive to do while you’re making a decision.

“You don’t mention your children’s ages but one of mine at age 9 went from no Welsh to fluent in four terms at a Welsh language primary school. It’s a different culture here in Wales and you need to throw yourself in just as you would if you moved to France or somewhere.”

CissOff said: “Welsh here but not first language and that alone would put me off moving to Carms.

“I would always choose Pembs – it’s like night and day in terms of vibe and most people don’t speak Welsh, even though it’s one county across (they also like to vote Tory but you can’t have it all).”

Another user suggested the teacher had gone a little too deep into Wales, saying: “I think you’ve gone just slightly too far West.

“Swansea is probably as far West as English people tend to feel comfortable, it gets a bit colloquial any further down the M4 (I used to live in Carmarthen, but now just on the Swansea/Carmarthenshire border, and it’s a very different feel).”

“Return home”

Another commenter, Friendofdennis answered: “I’m so sorry but the reality is that you are unlikely to get a teaching post in Carmarthenshire without welsh proficiency.

“Welsh is a protected and promoted language and there is no shortage of candidates who will be relatively decent speakers at the very least. I am so sorry that you have found this out the hard way. I am Welsh but had been living in England for a long time before coming back.

“My Welsh is basic and I was never able to get a position in my public sector field here (Carmarthenshire ) in the end I changed careers completely. If you want to stay in teaching it is probably best to return to your original home.”

Iwasafool agreed with the teacher, saying: “It’s beautiful but it isn’t home, I hate small town life. Being beautiful isn’t everything, I used to love to go to the beach but I never go now, it is a mile away and I haven’t been in nearly a year.

“I had a good job which helped but I’m retired now so it just feels like a huge void, they call it God’s waiting room as so many old people retire here. It is an apt name.”

Another unhappy English immigrant to Wales, Jessieshome, wrote: “I’d say move back to England. I moved to Wales, not because I had a fondness for the place but my partner was born and bred here and when we wanted to start a family it was the best option.

“I’ve been here 10 years and still feel like an outsider and very lonely at times. I’ve experienced a lot of nasty nationalism/anti Englishness (although I have also met lots and lots of lovely friendly locals!) and I seriously miss my family. And I know I’ll never be considered a local as such.

“You are really really going to struggle to get a job teaching in Carmarthenshire if you can’t speak good Welsh as they’ll always be plenty of people who can in that part of Wales and it’s very important in Carmarthenshire.

“There are things you can do to make friends, join local groups etc, learn Welsh, but in West Wales people are often part of the same communities all their lives, have very strong long established friendships which can be hard to infiltrate!

“There are probably quite a few people who have moved there though that will know how you feel, if you can find them. I have been very lonely and very miserable in Wales, it’s not even like the weather is nice, and desperate to move ‘home’. However the children are very settled and we have good jobs so I’m kind of stuck as it’d be selfish for me to move everyone just for me.”

Update

The teacher returned to the comments with an update, saying: “I can’t thank you enough for all your help, kindness and advice.

“I’ve been reading and reading but I have been in such a bad way this week that I haven’t been able to find eloquent words to put together.

“I genuinely don’t think my lack of job is due to my lack of interview technique (I have spent many years interviewing for teaching posts), but I think it’s entirely due to my lack of Welsh (mentioned during the ‘rejection’ feedback several times). I have tried very hard to learn some, but I find it quite impossible.

“Interestingly I very rarely hear Welsh being spoken day to day, so I was totally naive in the importance it has in gaining a teaching post.

“I think we are going to go back. It just feels like such a mammoth operation. I’m also scared of the second house tax implications etc and how hard that might be financially for us, although easier when we both have jobs.

“Would it count (as) a second home whilst we sell it if we are renting back in the Midlands? I don’t really understand the ins and outs of it.

“I truly feel like an alien here and like I have a massive tattoo on my head that says ‘I’m English’.”

