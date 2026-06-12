Teacher training incentive for priority subjects to rise to £20,000

Nation.Cymru staff

The Welsh Government is increasing financial incentives for trainee secondary school teachers in a range of subjects, with payments rising from £15,000 to £20,000 from September.

The increase applies to students training to teach eight priority subjects where recruitment has proved challenging.

The subjects covered by the scheme are biology, chemistry, physics, mathematics, Welsh, design and technology, digital technology and computer science, and international languages.

The incentive is available through the Initial Teacher Education (ITE) Priority Subject Incentive scheme and will be paid in three instalments to eligible students beginning teacher training in the 2026-27 academic year.

The move comes amid ongoing concerns about teacher recruitment and retention, particularly in specialist secondary subjects where schools have faced difficulties filling vacancies.

Announcing the increase, Education and Welsh Language Minister Anna Brychan said attracting and retaining teachers was essential to maintaining a sustainable education workforce.

She said the government wanted to encourage more people to enter the profession while ensuring Wales retained skilled teachers after they had completed their training.

“It’s vital that we have a sustainable workforce and encourage more people into teaching,” she said.

“We want to harness the talent and skills we have here in Wales to achieve our ambitions for education, ensuring that the money not only supports people to train in Wales, but we also retain those skills to benefit learners across Wales.”

The incentive is one of a number of measures aimed at boosting recruitment into teaching, particularly in subjects where demand for qualified staff remains high.

First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth said investment in the teaching workforce was necessary if standards in schools were to improve.

“To raise standards in our schools we must invest in our dedicated and talented workforce, both by supporting them and providing the tools they need, alongside strengthening teacher recruitment,” he said.

The revised incentive scheme will be available to eligible students starting teacher training courses from September 2026.

Further details on eligibility and payment arrangements are available through Welsh Government guidance for trainee teachers.