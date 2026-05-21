Team Wales set to unveil Official Commonwealth Games merchandise collection at star-studded event

Nation.Cymru Staff

With the 2026 Commonwealth Games just weeks away, Team Wales plans to launch an exclusive range of merchandise for Welsh fans.

The big reveal will take place at a star-studded event on Saturday 23rd May at John Lewis in St David’s Cardiff, officially 2 months until the opening ceremony of the games.

The event marks the first activation between Team Wales and John Lewis since recently announcing the brand as the official retail partner for Team Wales merchandise. The event will give fans the chance to be the first to see and purchase the official unisex collection, which includes branded hoodies, accessories and tshirts.

Starting from 2pm at John Lewis, it will be hosted by Team Wales Chef de Mission, Gethin Jones, with appearances from Love Island stars Ciaran Davies and Scott Van De Sluis, and The Traitors favourites, Andrew Jenkins and Fiona Hughes.

The event will also bring a live DJ set from Josh Navidi, as well as a live fashion show featuring former Commonwealth legends. Taking to the runway to debut the new collection are ex-Commonwealth legends, Lauren Price OBE, Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson, Christian Malcolm, Jamie Baulch, and Nathan Stephens.

The collection marks a significant milestone for Team Wales, as it becomes the first time the organisation has released official merchandise for retail purchase. The launch also allows supporters to actively engage with Team Wales ahead of their journey to the next Games in Glasgow.

Rebecca Edwards-Symmons, Chief Executive of Commonwealth Games Wales said: “This is a truly historic moment for Team Wales. For the very first time, our passionate supporters will be able to wear official merchandise, engaging with Welsh fans ahead of the Games.”

“We wanted to celebrate this milestone in style, and this Saturday’s event is going to be full of Welsh culture, fashion, and sport. This collection represents our heritage, our future, and the unbreakable spirit of our nation. We can’t wait to share it with the public this weekend and begin to see Welsh pride as we countdown to the Glasgow Commonwealth Games.”

Helen Morgan, Centre Director at St David’s Cardiff, added: “It’s such an exciting time to be working alongside Team Wales, and this event is set to be a true celebration of our country and our sporting heritage. The countdown is now on to the Games where we’ll see the best of Welsh talent in the spotlight, so it’s fitting to launch Team Wales’ 2026 kit with this star-studded event.”

The collection includes sizes sold from XS – 2XL and from 6 – 12 years and will be on display and available to buy at John Lewis Cardiff from Saturday and online at Store.Teamwales.Cymru.

Tickets for the event are available here.