Team Wales to carry Cymru Wales brand to the Commonwealth Games

The Welsh Government’s ‘Cymru Wales’ brand has partnered with Team Wales for the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games, marking the first time the brand will feature across athletes’ kits as they compete on the world stage this summer.

The partnership will see the Cymru Wales logo appear on the sleeve of podium wear throughout the Games, alongside a wider programme of joint activities designed to showcase Wales to a global audience.

As part of the collaboration, Cymru Wales branding will also feature prominently at Team Wales House in central Glasgow, where a programme of events will bring Wales’ values, culture and identity to life for visiting dignitaries, media, business leaders and guests throughout the Games period.

There’ll also be a host of creative content created including an athlete storytelling series and a film exploring the personal journeys of Team Wales athletes.

These will be used in the lead up to and throughout the Games to engage audiences both in Wales and internationally.

Minister for Sport, Jack Sargeant, said: “The Commonwealth Games embody many of the values we hold dear in Wales – fairness, inclusion and excellence. It’s great to announce we are sponsoring the Team Wales kit for the very first time.

“The ‘Cymru Wales’ logo will proudly appear on the sleeve of our athletes’ kits as they no doubt take to the podium in Glasgow for their medals.

“Sport in Wales is about more than winning medals. It’s about creating opportunities, shaping identity and nurturing national pride.

“The Welsh Government is dedicated to promoting sport at all levels, and our partnership with Team Wales demonstrates our resolve to help Welsh athletes excel on the world stage, knowing that an entire nation stands behind them.”

Team Wales CEO, Rebecca Edwards-Symmons, said: “We are extremely proud to announce our partnership with the Welsh Government in the lead-up to the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

“This collaboration represents a significant milestone for Team Wales, and we are particularly delighted that, for the first time, Cymru Wales will be prominently displayed on our Team Wales leisure wear.

“This visibility reflects not only our national pride, but also the strength of our partnership and our shared commitment to supporting athletes both on and off the field of play. The support we have received from the Welsh Government has been outstanding.

“We are very much looking forward to working closely with Welsh Government and all our partners throughout the Games at Team Wales House, to ensure that our athletes, staff, and supporters have the best possible environment in which to perform and celebrate Welsh sport on the international stage.”

The announcement comes as athletes across Wales are currently being considered for Team Wales selection ahead of the final team reveal in June.