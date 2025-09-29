Teddy Swims announces huge Cardiff show for summer 2026

Grammy nominated vocal powerhouse Teddy Swims has announced a run of outdoor shows across the UK and Ireland for summer 2026 including a date at Cardiff’s Blackweir Fields.

Joined by his band Freak Freely, The Lose Control and The Door hitmaker will headline Blackweir on Friday June 26.

Fans can sign up for Thursday’s 10am pre-sale here with tickets going on general sale at 10am Friday via blackweirlive.com and ticketmaster.co.uk

Swims will be supported by breakout vocalist and songwriter Lauren Spencer Smith and multi-instrumentalist Jordan Rakei.

Teddy Swims summer 2026

Sat 20 June – Sky Presents Isle of Wight Festival

Mon 22 June – Belsonic, Belfast

Tue 23 June – Malahide Castle, Dublin

Thu 25 June – TK Maxx presents Live at Powderham, Exeter

Fri 26 June – Blackweir Fields, Cardiff

Sun 28 June – Glasgow Summer Sessions, Bellahouston Park

Wed 1 July – TK Maxx presents Lytham Festival

Wed 22 July – TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Chart topper

Hailing from Atlanta, Georgia, Teddy Swims gone from being a YouTube sensation to an international chart-topper.

A quiet, steady grind brought him to the forefront with record-breaking songs, sold-out global tours, and iconic performances.

With a voice that blends R&B, soul, and pop, Swims captivates listeners with raw emotion, soulful resonance, and lyrics that explore love, loss, and self-discovery.

2024 marked a record year, with multi-platinum hits “Lose Control” and “The Door” from his debut album I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1).

“Lose Control” reached #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, became the longest-charting Hot 100 hit in history, and is now 6x Platinum with more than 4 billion streams.

With more than 12 billion streams across his catalogue, Swims continues to cement his place as one of music’s most powerful voices.

His breakout success earned him a 2025 Grammy nomination for Best New Artist and three 2025 BET Award nominations, including Best New Artist, Best Collaboration and Best Male R&B/Pop Artist.

Music hotspot

Swims has also won multiple prestigious international awards, including Best International Album and Best International Act at the Los 40 Music Awards, Most Radio Airplay in France, and Billboard Music Awards for “Lose Control,” including Top Hot 100 Song and Top Radio Song.

He followed his debut album with Part 2, featuring standout singles “Bad Dreams,” “Guilty,” and “Are You Even Real” ft. GIVĒON.

The journey continued with the Complete Edition with the expanded album including six new tracks and across the full project, Swims also collaborated with Muni Long, Coco Jones, and GloRilla.

Teddy Swims joins a Blackweir line up which will already see two headlining shows from Scottish superstar Lewis Capaldi.

Launched earlier this year, Blackweir is Cardiff’s new live music hotspot in a partnership between DEPOT Live (the live-events arm of Cardiff music venue, DEPOT) and UK promoters Cuffe and Taylor.

Nick Saunders, founder of DEPOT Live said: “This is another huge headline show for Blackweir and Cardiff. Teddy Swims is an absolute vocal powerhouse who has enjoyed an incredible rise to success so we are thrilled to be adding him to our line up for 2026.

“What a glorious summer we are going to have in Cardiff!”