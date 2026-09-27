Teddy Williams aiming to raise £30k in 30 days as demand for cancer support grows

Nation Cymru staff

Rugby star Teddy Williams is urging communities across Wales to support Maggie’s £30k in 30 days campaign as demand for their cancer support grows.

The charity is launching the initiative which will run throughout November to raise vital funds for the local centre based in Whitchurch in Cardiff, with the campaign marking the 30th anniversary of the first Maggie’s opening in 1996.

Teddy said: “Maggie’s is a special place that provides much needed support to people with cancer and their families. I’m really happy to get behind this fundraising campaign aiming to raise a huge £30k in 30 days.

“I’d encourage everyone to get involved in any way you can, whether that’s making a donation to Maggie’s or organising a fundraising event with your sports team, community group, school or business – just get in touch with the team at Maggie’s and they’ll help you”.

With the number of cases of cancer expected to rise over the coming years, more and more people will need the expert support of the team at Maggie’s, particularly as more people are surviving cancer and living with its long-term effects.

The £30k in 30 days campaign aims to shine a spotlight on the specialist support provided by Maggie’s and the vital funds needed to continue that support.

A diagnosis of cancer brings with it tough decisions, exhausting treatment, difficult emotions and a range of overwhelming questions. People might need information about how treatment will affect them; emotional support and practical advice; a place to go where they can meet and talk to people who are going through the same things.

Maggie’s provides free practical, emotional and psychological support for people with cancer and their family and friends. This includes one-to-one sessions with our cancer support specialists, peer support groups, exercise and nutrition programmes, and expert support around money worries.

Last year alone, the centre supported over 11,000 visits and helped visitors secure over £800k in benefits.

Maggie’s is calling on local communities to support the £30k in 30 days campaign and help ensure that everyone facing cancer can access the support they need.

Sam Holliday, Centre Head at Maggie’s in South East Wales, said: “We’re incredibly proud of the support we have provided to thousands of people across south east Wales over the years.

“But we also know that the demand for cancer support is growing as more people are being diagnosed with cancer, and people are also living longer.

“We’re also finding that people with cancer are facing increasing financial pressures alongside the emotional and physical impact of their diagnosis.

“The £30k in 30 days campaign is about raising awareness of Maggie’s as well as vital funds to help us continue our support.

“We’re encouraging people across south east Wales to get involved in any way they can, whether that’s raising £30 at a bake sale or £300 in your school or workplace, every penny adds up and makes a real difference.

“These acts of kindness can have a life-changing impact on those we support in our centre.”

Maggie’s wants to grow so that they can be here today, tomorrow and always for people impacted by cancer.

There are many ways you can support this fundraising campaign:-

Make a direct donation – https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/30k30daysmaggiessewales

Challenge family and friends to raise £30 in 30 mins

Get sponsored to walk or run 30 miles during the month

Hold a challenge at your gym such as 30 hours of non stop Zumba or 30 lunges a day for 30 days.

Bake 30 treats and sell to family and friends to raise £30

Get sponsored to give up your favourite treat for the month

For more information or to sign up to help Maggie’s raise £30k in 30 days, email [email protected], call them on 029 2240 8024 or sign up to take part https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/30k-in-30-days-for-maggies-in-cardiff-registration-1995921641358

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