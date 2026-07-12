Teen charged with murder after fatal collision in Swansea

Nation.Cymru staff

An 18-year-old man has been charged with murder following a fatal collision involving a car and an off-road bike in Swansea.

Tyler Ford, of Morriston, is accused of murdering 18-year-old Ceiran Evans, from Gorseinon, who died after the incident on Pen Cae Crwn Road on Thursday afternoon.

Ford has also been charged with the attempted murder of a second victim. He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before Swansea Magistrates’ Court on Monday, July 13.

South Wales Police were called to Pen Cae Crwn Road at around 1pm on Thursday, July 9, following reports of a collision involving a car and an off-road bike.

Ceiran Evans died following the incident. Although formal identification has yet to take place, police said his family has been informed and is being supported by specially trained family liaison officers.

A 19-year-old man remains in hospital.

Four other men arrested as part of the investigation have been released on police bail while enquiries continue.

They are an 18-year-old man from Gorseinon, arrested on suspicion of murder and causing grievous bodily harm with intent, a 33-year-old man from Gorseinon arrested on suspicion of murder, and two 38-year-old men, from Gowerton and Mount Pleasant respectively, who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Detective Chief Inspector Danielle Thorne, from the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “The family of Ceiran Evans has been updated on developments and they continue to have our support at this most immensely distressing time. We ask that their privacy is respected.

“While we have charged an individual, which is highly significant, our enquiries are continuing at pace and would appeal for anyone with information to please contact us.

“I would once again like to thank the people of Gorseinon who have supported officers both at the scene and come forward with information. It is very much appreciated.

“We are aware of social media footage circulating from this incident, and we once again ask that this is not shared for obvious reasons.”

Witnesses

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses and are particularly keen to hear from anyone with video footage recorded between 8am and 2.30pm on July 9 in the Pen Cae Crwn Road, Pontardulais Road, Brynteg Road, Cecil Road, Heol Y Mynydd, Brighton Road and the track between Cecil Road and Heol Y Mynydd areas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Wales Police quoting reference 2600218457.